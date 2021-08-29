Justin Bieber is officially the most listened to artist on Spotify ever

The public has spoken and it seems Justin Bieber is the reigning king of music streaming on Spotify.

According to TMZ, the 27-year-old artist can now boast having the most monthly listeners on the popular music and podcasting app. The outlet notes that Bieber's total clocks in as the most monthly listeners any single artist has received in the app's entire history.

The outlet reports that Bieber rakes in a massive 83.3 million listeners each month, far and away more than any other artist on the platform right now and a number that has yet to be reached by any other artist in Spotify’s lifetime. The singer was helped in large part by his latest album "Justice’ which continues to chart immensely high on Spotify.

Indeed, in a press release from Spotify listing its most-streamed songs of the summer globally (charting through May 29 through August 22 of 2021), Bieber appeared twice in the top 20 with "STAY," his collaboration with The Kid LAROI, as well as "Peaches" (featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon). These songs ranked No. 6 and 13 respectively.

However, Olivia Rodrigo’s "good 4 u" was given the No. 1 spot and the definitive label of "Song of the Summer."

It’s worth noting, as NME does, that the most monthly listeners total ebbs and flows. Bieber stands tall above the second most-streamed artist, The Weeknd, who hit 74.5 million monthly listeners followed by Ed Sheeran who reached 72.4 million. However, his closest contemporary is Ariana Grande, who previously hit 82 million monthly listeners but has since dipped closer to 60 now that she’s more than a year past her last album release.

Meanwhile, Spotify continues to expand its library of podcasts, announcing last week that Jor Rogan’s "The Joe Rogan Experience" is now ranking as the most-listened to podcast on the platform since going exclusively to the platform less than one year ago.