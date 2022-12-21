Justin Bieber merchandise pulled from H&M after singer calls out 'trash' apparel

H&M is pulling merchandise featuring Justin Bieber's image after the pop star called the apparel "trash."

The retailer has chosen to remove the items, according to a statement obtained by FOX Business.

Bieber first accused the retail store of using his likeness without approval in a series of Instagram stories shared to his personal account on Monday. He further encouraged fans not to buy the items.

"I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M, " he told his 270 million followers. "All without permission and approval SMH I wouldn't buy it if I were you."

He wrote in another story, "The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn't approve it don't buy it."

When Bieber first posted about the merchandise, a representative for the retailer told FOX Business, "As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures."

It is unclear if Bieber's dismay with the Swedish-based brand stems from a new collection or previous collaborations.

Bieber's representatives did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

The "Peaches" musician launched his own "Drew House" clothing line in 2019, which featured a smiling face logo across a variety of unisex T-shirts, sweats and slippers.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.