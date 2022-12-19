Justin Bieber accuses H&M of using his image on 'trash' apparel without consent

Justin Bieber claimed fashion giant H&M used his likeness without his approval in a series of social media posts shared Monday.

The 28-year-old "Baby" singer told his 270 million followers to steer clear of the international clothing company.

"I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M," he wrote on his Instagram stories. "All without permission and approval SMH I wouldn't buy it if I were you."

He wrote in another story, "The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn't approve it don't buy it."

"As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures," a representative for the retailer told FOX Business.

It is unclear if Bieber's dismay with the Swedish-based brand stems from a new collection or previous collaborations.

Bieber's representatives did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

The "Peaches" musician launched his own "Drew House" clothing line in 2019, which featured a smiling face logo across a variety of unisex T-shirts, sweats and slippers.