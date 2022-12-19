Expand / Collapse search
Justin Bieber accuses H&M of using his image on 'trash' apparel without consent

Bieber criticized the fast-fashion brand on Instagram to his millions of followers

Justin Bieber claimed fashion giant H&M used his likeness without his approval in a series of social media posts shared Monday.

The 28-year-old "Baby" singer told his 270 million followers to steer clear of the international clothing company.

"I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M," he wrote on his Instagram stories. "All without permission and approval SMH I wouldn't buy it if I were you."

Justin Bieber calls out fashion retailer H&M on Instagram

Justin Bieber bashes H&M on Instagram stories. (Getty Images/Instagram / Getty Images)

He wrote in another story, "The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn't approve it don't buy it."

"As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures," a representative for the retailer told FOX Business. 

It is unclear if Bieber's dismay with the Swedish-based brand stems from a new collection or previous collaborations.

Justin Bieber Instagram story

Justin Bieber ranted on Instagram stories Monday (Instagram / Fox News)

Justin Bieber tours

Justin Bieber is reportedly worth $285 million. (Jason Merritt / Getty Images)

Bieber's representatives did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment. 

The "Peaches" musician launched his own "Drew House" clothing line in 2019, which featured a smiling face logo across a variety of unisex T-shirts, sweats and slippers.

