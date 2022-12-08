Justin Bieber, Madonna, Adidas and more named in class action cryptocurrency lawsuit

Dozens of celebrities were named in a class action lawsuit filed Thursday against blockchain cryptocurrency start-up, Yuga Labs, Inc.

Madonna, Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Jimmy Fallon and his production company, Electric Hot Dog, Inc. were among the many sued for their involvement in "promoting and selling a suite of digital assets."

"The executives at Yuga and Oseary together devised a plan to leverage their vast network of A-list musicians, athletes, and celebrity clients and associates to misleadingly promote and sell the Yuga Financial Products," documents obtained by Fox News Digital stated.

"Soliciting sales of digital assets likes NFTs and tokens comes with disclosure duties just like any other traditional financial product. And whether it is a company, DAO, or celebrity influencer, the individuals involved in misleading investors should be held accountable," attorney Sean Masson told Fox News Digital.

Yuga's elite NFT collection, "Bored Ape Yacht Club" (BAYC) was "entirely manufactured" by Guy Oseary and a front operation for "Moonpay," the docs allege.

"MoonPay purports to be a white-glove service designed to help the super-rich and celebrities buy NFTs ‘without all the hassle of setting up a wallet, buying crypto, using that crypto to purchase an NFT and then taking custody of it.’ In truth, the Executive Defendants and Oseary used their connections to MoonPay and its service as a covert way to compensate the Promoter Defendants for their promotions of the BAYC NFTs without disclosing it to unsuspecting investors," the documents claim.

The lawsuit alleges "billions of dollars" were generated in sales and re-sales through manufactured celebrity endorsements and misleading promotions, and "at no point did any of the defendants register these securities with the SEC."

Gwyneth Paltrow, Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, DJ Khaled, Snoop Dogg and Diplo were also named in the lawsuit.

Adidas and Universal Television were included in the 100-page complaint filed by Adonis Real and Adam Titcher.

FOX Business has reached out to the individuals and companies named above in the class action suit.