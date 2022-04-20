Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Celebrity News

Josh Duhamel gets new contract to promote North Dakota

'Transformers' star will be paid $75,000 to be the face of tourism campaign

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 19

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

BISMARCK, N.D. — Hollywood actor and "Transformers" star Josh Duhamel will continue to promote his home state of North Dakota.

North Dakota’s tourism agency confirmed Tuesday to The Associated Press that the star of several "Transformers" movies will be paid $75,000 to be the face of the state’s tourism campaign for the next two years.

Duhamel already has earned more than $1 million since 2013 to help lure visitors to North Dakota, a state better known for its brutal cold weather than as a vacation destination.

BLAC CHYNA’S DEFAMATION LAWSUIT AGAINST KARDASHIANS SEES DEMANDS ECLIPSING $100M: WHAT SHE’S ASKING FOR

Josh Duhamel smiling

North Dakota's tourism agency confirmed Tuesday Josh Duhamel will be paid $75,000 to be the face of the state's tourism campaign for the next two years. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic / Getty Images)

Duhamel is from Minot, a city in the north-central part of the state that’s about an hour’s drive from the United States border with Canada.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Josh Duhamel is from North Dakota. The campaign includes TV and print ads, as well as travel and hunting guides. (Randy Holmes via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Past campaigns have featured the former fashion model as just a regular guy doing everything from fishing and biking to attending college football and hockey games. Some also include his son Axl, whose mother is Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie.

The campaign has included TV and print ads, as well as travel and hunting guides.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Renée Zellweger and Josh Duhamel attend the Red Carpet Event for NBC's "The Thing About Pam" at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Feb. 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Tourism officials have said the advertising campaign featuring Duhamel has resulted in more than $100 for every dollar in state funding spent.

Tourism is the North Dakota’s third-largest industry, behind energy and agriculture. The biggest draw is Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota’s badlands.