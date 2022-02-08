Alleged sex traffickers, rapists, antisemites remain on Spotify without issue while Rogan faces boycott calls

A social media mob continues to encircle podcast host Joe Rogan as business leaders, lawmakers and even the White House have made public calls for Spotify to censor Rogan.

But while Rogan is targeted by left-wing activists, Spotify currently hosts a slew of convicted criminals, alleged sex traffickers and otherwise disgraced artists who haven't faced the same calls for de-platforming.

Rogan, who hosts the mega-popular "The Joe Rogan Experience" exclusively on Spotify , came under fire recently for repeated use of the n-word on past podcast episodes and for hosting guests who questioned the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and masks.

The compilation of old clips only compounded calls to deplatform the comedian over accusations of "misinformation" related to COVID-19. Spotify's chief executive said Sunday that the company won't be "silencing" Rogan, though dozens of podcast episodes have disappeared from the platform.

Calls for Rogan to be de-platformed on the audio platform are unprecedented in scope, as Spotify very rarely censors content on its app. And while Rogan is targeted by censorship calls, artists accused of everything from sex trafficking to antisemitism continue to be hosted on the platform without incident.

The platform is currently hosting a slew of convicted criminals, sex offenders and otherwise disgraced artists with iconic or culturally important bodies of work.

R&B legend R. Kelly remains on the platform and rakes in close to 5 million listeners a month. His hits include the ubiquitous "Ignition (Remix)" and "I Believe I Can Fly" from the soundtrack of the film Space Jam.

The artist was found guilty in 2021 of sex trafficking, racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping and more.

Famed glam rocker and convicted pedophile Gary Glitter is responsible for a slew of classic hits, most notably "Rock and Roll Part II," a seminal sports tune.

Glitter was convicted of downloading child pornography in 1999. His career ruined, he fled to Vietnam. In 2006, he was arrested and convicted of raping local underage girls in his luxury home.

Finally, in 2015, Glitter was convicted for further sex crimes in his native England. He was convicted of rape, indecent assault and sex with a girl under the age of 13.

"Rock and Roll Part II" remains on Spotify, along with the majority of Glitter's work.

Louis Farrakhan is the founder of the Nation of Islam, a militant black supremacist and nationalist group that formed in the 1930s.

Farrakhan, who has ties to several high-profile Democrats, has blamed Jews for, among other things, the slave trade, Jim Crow and black oppression in general. During a speech in Chicago in 1996, Farrakhan denounced Jews as "the synagogue of Satan."

"You are wicked deceivers of the American people," he said at the time. "You have sucked their blood. You are not real Jews, those of that are not real Jews. You are the synagogue of Satan, and you have wrapped your tentacles around the U.S. government, and you are deceiving and sending the nation to hell."

"Farrakhan Speaks," the minister's podcast, remains available for streaming on Spotify. His artist page also offers a slew of classical violin played by Farrakhan.

Nick Cannon, musical artist and presenter of The Masked Singer on Fox, faced intense backlash and scrutiny after airing an episode of his podcast, "Cannon's Class," featuring rapper Prof. Griff.

On the show, Cannon claimed there was truth to many conspiracy theories about Jewish people and posited that White people were less human than those with darker skin tones. He also accused Jewish communities of stealing Judaism from Black culture.

The 39-year-old TV personality was briefly fired by ViacomCBS in 2020 over the remarks.

Cannon's music remains available on Spotify.

Bill Cosby, formerly beloved comedian and host of the classic television program "Kids Say the Darnedest Things," remains on the platform as well.

Cosby, who was once beloved as "America’s Dad," was convicted of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee at his suburban estate.

The former "Cosby Show" star was charged in late 2015, when a prosecutor armed with newly unsealed evidence — Cosby’s damaging deposition from her lawsuit — ordered his arrest just days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.

Prosecutors said Cosby repeatedly used his fame and "family man" persona to manipulate young women, holding himself out as a mentor before betraying them.

Cosby's conviction was later overturned. His body of comedy specials and albums are still available on Spotify.

