Jessie James and Eric Decker list Nashville estate they once dubbed their 'forever home' for $10.3 million

Jessie James and Eric Decker have listed their estate in Nashville, Tennessee for $10.3 million.

The 34-year-old country star and the 35-year-old retired professional football player are selling the 6-bedroom, 7.5 bathroom mansion that they bought in 2019, per People Magazine. In a May 2019 interview with the outlet, Jessie referred to the estate as their "forever home."

"We do not plan on moving anymore, we've moved a lot," the "I Still Love You" singer said. "We keep saying this is the forever home, and it's every dream we've ever had."

The couple originally purchased the home for $4.25 million. The two were looking for a place to put down roots with their three children Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr., 7 and Forrest, 4 after Eric officially retired from the NFL in 2018.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER REVEALS HER SECRET TO A STRONG MARRIAGE WITH ERIC DECKER

At the time, Jessie told People that the property "checks off every item on the wish list."

However, the pair did an extensive renovation on the estate, which included installing two center islands in the kitchen.

"I was adamant that I have two islands in the kitchen," Jessie told People.

She continued, "I've found a lot of times when I have one big island I've been trying to cut things and chop and then trying to serve and entertain at the same time and it just doesn't work."

"So having two islands is going to be a game changer at our new house."

According to the home's listing, the 13,000 square-foot property was designed by architect Ron Farris and built in 2011 by Worcester Bryan. The gated estate is located in the upscale neighborhood of Oak Hill, just a few minutes drive from Nashville.

The three-story mansion features "exquisite finishings" and "expert craftmenship," per the listing. It boasts a "newly renovated Italian-style kitchen, finished basement, gym, office and studio" as well as a "geothermal pool and turf" by luxury pool builder Watermark Pools.

The property sits on three acres of land that includes "large flat lawns" and "mature, private trees."

Jessie and Eric have yet to reveal where they will move next, though the hitmaker joked last year on April Fool's Day that they planned to relocate to Italy.

In an interview with Fox News Digital last month, the "Dancing with the Stars" alum said that one of her New Year's resolutions was to take "fun, adventurous" trips with her children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP