Jessica Chastain's NYC home in historic building hits market for $7.45 million

Tiffany & Co. creator's son decorated the apartment building where Chastain resides

close
Actress Jessica Chastain has put her exquisite New York City home up for sale. 

Located inside the prestigious apartment complex The Osborne, Chastain's abode in midtown Manhattan comes with a price tag of $7.45 million. 

The prestige and cost of the home is attributed to its grandiose history.

Entrance to The Osborne apartments in Midtown with ornate floors

The entrance to The Osborne is full of stunning marble and colorful mosaics. (Evan Joseph / Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Upon entry into the lavish lobby, residents are encapsulated by gorgeous mosaics. The halls of the complex, which was built in 1885, are covered in marble and crystal. The glass found in the space was designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany, the famous artist and son of Tiffany & Co.'s founder, Charles Lewis Tiffany.

It's rumored to be the first decorated space of Tiffany's.

Lobby view of The Osborne

The Osborne was built in 1985 and is reportedly the first location Tiffany & Co.'s first design director, Louis Comfort Tiffany, decorated. (Evan Joseph / Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The art extends into the "Interstellar" actress's property, with leaded glass transoms amplifying a bay window encased by mahogany panels in the living room. 

Two white chairs with glass transoms

Gorgeous glass transoms are surrounded by the mahogany panels. (Evan Joseph / Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Defined crown molding, oak parquet floors, and approximately 14 foot ceilings add to the home's luxurious feel. With 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, the home holds a whopping five fireplaces.

Walkway into Jessica Chastain's home with blue fabric wallpaper and mahogany panels

Ralph Lauren fabric lines the walls of the home. (Evan Joseph / Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

A red library with a fireplace

The library features one of the home's five fireplaces. (Evan Joseph / Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

According to the listing, wall coverings have been restored with original wainscoting and Ralph Lauren fabrics.

The space was renovated by AD 100 designers Carrier and Company and has been featured in Architectural Digest as well as other publications for its exceptional design.

A canopy bed

The home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. (Evan Joseph / Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

bedroom in Jessica Chastain's home

Jessica Chastain's New York City home is located across from Carnegie Hall. (Evan Joseph / Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Bathroom in Jessica Chastain's home

The home is listed for $7.45 million. (Evan Joseph / Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The kitchen, centered around a blue island, features top-of-the-line appliances and even an approximate 14-foot ladder to reach those high shelves. 

The kitchen with a blue island features top-of-the-line appliances and a ladder

A fun feature of the updated kitchen is an approximate 14-foot ladder to help reach those high shelves. (Evan Joseph / Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The "Zero Dark Thirty" actress is not the only famous name to live in the home. Composer Adam Guettel, singer Bobby Short and composer Leonard Bernstein have also resided here.

The home is listed by Cathy Taub and Ellen Kapit of Sotheby’s International Realty and is located across from Carnegie Hall and just one block from Central Park.

Large dining room with a chandelier

The dining room is adorned with a glistening chandelier.  (Evan Joseph / Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The home was last on — and subsequently taken off — the market in February 2015 after a pending sale of $5.25 million was recorded.