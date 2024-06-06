Jessica Chastain's NYC home in historic building hits market for $7.45 million

Actress Jessica Chastain has put her exquisite New York City home up for sale.

Located inside the prestigious apartment complex The Osborne, Chastain's abode in midtown Manhattan comes with a price tag of $7.45 million.

The prestige and cost of the home is attributed to its grandiose history.

Upon entry into the lavish lobby, residents are encapsulated by gorgeous mosaics. The halls of the complex, which was built in 1885, are covered in marble and crystal. The glass found in the space was designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany, the famous artist and son of Tiffany & Co.'s founder, Charles Lewis Tiffany.

It's rumored to be the first decorated space of Tiffany's.

The art extends into the "Interstellar" actress's property, with leaded glass transoms amplifying a bay window encased by mahogany panels in the living room.

Defined crown molding, oak parquet floors, and approximately 14 foot ceilings add to the home's luxurious feel. With 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, the home holds a whopping five fireplaces.

According to the listing, wall coverings have been restored with original wainscoting and Ralph Lauren fabrics.

The space was renovated by AD 100 designers Carrier and Company and has been featured in Architectural Digest as well as other publications for its exceptional design.

The kitchen, centered around a blue island, features top-of-the-line appliances and even an approximate 14-foot ladder to reach those high shelves.

The "Zero Dark Thirty" actress is not the only famous name to live in the home. Composer Adam Guettel, singer Bobby Short and composer Leonard Bernstein have also resided here.

The home is listed by Cathy Taub and Ellen Kapit of Sotheby’s International Realty and is located across from Carnegie Hall and just one block from Central Park.

The home was last on — and subsequently taken off — the market in February 2015 after a pending sale of $5.25 million was recorded.