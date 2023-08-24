Jennifer Aniston reflects on being a 'self-made woman': 'I am really proud of that'

Jennifer Aniston is a "self-made woman."

The 54-year-old actress has come a long way since her early days as girl-next-door Rachel Green on "Friends," having co-founded two production companies, put her hand in multiple business ventures from haircare to nutritional supplements and executive producing.

The actress, who has also made a name for herself on the big screen with movies like "The Break-Up" and "He's Just Not That into You," has an estimated net worth of $230 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

"I feel like I am a self-made woman and I am really proud of that," Aniston told The Wall Street Journal in a recent profile about her ventures behind the camera and into the business world.

After Aniston married Brad Pitt in 2000, the couple co-founded Plan B Entertainment with producers Brad Grey and Kristin Hahn.

The company produced such movies as "The Time Traveler’s Wife," "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford" and Martin Scorsese’s Academy Award-winning film "The Departed."

"Talk about a male-female situation," Aniston said of her time at Plan B. "It was a male-dominated sort of environment, and it was like, ‘Oh, aren’t you two cute?’"

Aniston left Plan B after she divorced Pitt. "It was like, ‘Go with God and be successful and fantastic,’ which they have been," she told the Journal. "It was the only decision. And not in a negative way. It just was what was right at the time."

Aniston and Hahn went on to co-found Echo Films in 2008.

"There was a time in my world, my career, where I realized it’s not being aggressive or combative or bitchy or emotional to stand up for what you deserve and what you want," she said. "It’s a tough muscle to build. And also be loved and respected. It’s hard to achieve."

Aniston has also ventured into the business world over the last decade, including haircare more than once. She had a stake in Living Proof Haircare from 2012 until she left in 2016 after it was bought by Unilever, and launched haircare line LolaVie in 2021.

In addition, she's the first global face of the Pvolve workout method, which is a "low-impact workout that incorporates resistance equipment," according to the company.

"I just want more people to know about it because I think it's so good," Aniston told People magazine this week of her new campaign.

Aniston has been the chief creative officer of Vital Proteins, a collagen supplement brand, since 2020.

The "Horrible Bosses" actress has also endorsed products like Aveeno, Eyelove, L'Oreal, Smartwater and Emirates.

"Make sure you’re getting in bed with people you’re going to be happy to wake up with in the morning," she said of her business partners.

"My dog," she joked, "That’s who I’m sleeping with."