Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend 'Lord of the Rings' premiere in London after lunch at Nobu Malibu

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez pulled out all the stops Tuesday night on the red carpet of Amazon's "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" premiere in London after stopping by Nobu Malibu following backlash for a tweet he posted about his first job at McDonald's.

The happy couple was attached at the hip for the star-studded debut at the Odeon Luxe cinema in Leicester Square, as the billionaire kept things simple wearing a black tuxedo, while Sanchez rocked a vibrant red dress to match a massive ruby and diamond sparkler worn on her left ring finger.

Bezos and Sanchez were spotted by the sand just the day before, enjoying the sights and sounds of the Pacific Ocean as they ate sushi at the celebrity hotspot in the affluent beach community.

Lauren and Jeff appeared to be in great spirits as they left Nobu on Monday. The former television reporter wore a bright green bodycon dress with a colorful butterfly pattern, while Bezos showed off his biceps by wearing a tight blue T-shirt.

On Sunday, Bezos — who is worth a reported $155 billion — was mocked online after he shared with fans that he was first employed at the popular burger chain, and still indulged in Big Macs for a weekly cheat meal.

"My first job. And still the same great burger. Happy Sunday," Bezos innocently tweeted to his five million followers, which has since amassed more than 206,000 likes and thousands of comments.

One follower was quick to jab, "Must suck realizing all the money in the world can’t make you cool or interesting."

Another Twitter user wrote, "Jeff you look like you’re about to throw up but holding it in for the pic."

"We have a lot in common Jeff, I’m just broke," one follower quipped.

Begging for some leverage on Bezos' latest project, another Twitter user wrote, "I'll buy you a years worth of Big Macs to give up Lord of the Rings."

"Every showrunner’s dream – and I mean every showrunner – their dream is to get notes on scripts and early cuts from the founder and executive chairman," Bezos said while introducing the first two episodes of the series, per Variety. "They loved that. I need to thank you both for listening whenever it helped but mostly I need to thank you for ignoring me at exactly the right times."

Bezos was speaking to showrunners Patrick McKay and John D. Payne, and also revealed he had some hesitations picking the relatively inexperienced pair (for Hollywood standards) to stand at the helm of the $715 million project, a new figure reported on Friday by the Wall Street Journal. Nearly $250 million alone was needed to secure the rights with Warner Bros. and the estate of author J.R.R. Tolkien.

"One of the best decisions we made was to bet on this relatively unknown team. Some people even questioned our choice. But we saw something special. J.D., Patrick, thank you for taking this on and putting your whole selves into it. Everybody here in this audience, you are all about to see that we made the right choice," he said.

During a rare speech given by the Amazon boss, Bezos shared that he became enamored with Tolkien through his grandfather, who introduced him to the author's work when he was a teenager, and was able to share his love of the fantasy books with his son, who also begged him not to "eff up" the new series.

"I fell in love with the adventure of course, with the detailed universe, with the feelings of hope and optimism, with the idea that everybody has a role to play. And I’m happy to report that that cycle continues today. My kids have become Tolkien fans as well," Bezos said.

"In fact one of my boys I think approaches the level of a Tolkien scholar he knows so much about this universe. And after Amazon got involved in this project, my son came up to me one day, he looked me in the eyes, very sincerely, and he said: ‘Dad, please don’t eff this up.’ And he was right. We know that this world is important to so many people, we know it’s a privilege to work inside this world and we know it’s a big responsibility."