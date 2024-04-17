Jamie Foxx takes on new challenge after medical scare taught him 'life is precious'

Jamie Foxx has a renewed appreciation for life after overcoming medical issues last year.

"I’ve learned that life is precious, which is why it’s so important for us to go after what we want," he told FOX Business.

That desire to not take anything for granted served as an inspiration for his Brown Sugar Blend Whiskey.

"For me, being able to create a brand that brings people together to celebrate life and have fun was the ultimate goal. What more could I ask for? BSB Whiskey far exceeds my expectations. And thanks to WES Brands, I’ve been able to make that long-awaited dream a reality," he said.

One year ago, the Academy Award-winning actor suffered a medical complication and has slowly made his way back into the public eye with the support of his friends and family.

"I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through," he said in an Instagram post shared in July. "I know a lot of people were waiting, or wanting to hear updates, and to be honest with you – I just didn't want you to see me like that."

He became emotional thinking of all the love he received in one of his darkest times and said the last few months have been "tough."

"I've been sick, man, but now, I've got my legs under me, so you're going to see me out," he said. "I'm here on Earth because of some great people. I'm here on Earth because of God."

Now, Foxx is back to work on multiple fronts.

On May 28, he'll be back co-hosting the seventh season of the FOX game show "Beat Shazam" alongside his daughter, Corinne Foxx. The actor also serves as an executive producer on the series.

Foxx also teased on Instagram that he's looking into a return to stand-up comedy, writing in a post last month, "Going to get on somebody’s stage somewhere near you. I got some jokes, and a story to tell…"

And added to the busy star's resume is his work as BSB Whiskey owner and creative director.

Brown Sugar Blend Whiskey blends – and bottles – its spirits in Columbia, Tennessee, with 70% ABV with a blend of the brown sugar in the name as well as a hint of cinnamon.

The bottle also boasts a unique design, with a sleek, matte black finish and a "BSB" letter patch that glows in the dark to help it stand out in any liquor lineup.

Foxx naturally enjoys the product he put his name behind, telling FOX Business, "BSB is perfect for sipping and ideal for sharing. At its core, it is an inclusive spirit. I enjoy it best in a neat glass while celebrating with friends. BSB, to me, is and will always be best enjoyed in good company."

Of course, the singer of the drinking anthem "Blame It" has a classic move up his sleeve to avoid hangovers.

"Old-school trick, one cup of water for every cocktail," he said.

He added, "To cure one? Man, I think sweating it out and hitting the gym is all you can do."

Foxx had some fun at the piano this week as he dialed into a local Wingstop for chicken wings to complement his BSB Whiskey.

"Can I get some lemon pepper wings," he sang to an employee over the phone in a video shared on Instagram. "Can I get 22,000 lemon pepper wings?" While one Wingstop server hung up on him, Foxx hit the right note with another.

The next call was a success, though, as the employee on the other end sang back to match his order while he indulged in a glass of his alcohol.

FOX Business' Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.