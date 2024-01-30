'James Bond' actor Sir Roger Moore's former home on the market for $2.6 million

"James Bond" fans can now live like 007.

Sir Roger Moore's former home in Stinchcombe Hill, Gloucestershire, is on the market for $2.6 million. Known as Appleton House, the property sits on 2.82 acres and boasts six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

"The accommodation is arranged over two floors and benefits from both an imposing, formal layout ideal for entertaining, yet to the rear of the property lies a more homely arrangement of rooms ideal for family living with an exceptional orangery and raised terrace overlooking the garden and grounds, where you can take in the stunning views beyond," the listing says.

The first floor of the 6,921-square-foot "arts and crafts"-style home features a boot room, drawing room, sitting room, dining room, orangery, kitchen and studio.

All the bedrooms are located on the second floor, with the main bedroom also featuring a walk-in closet and dressing room. The top floor also boasts two double bedroom suites and three double bedrooms.

If needed, the home has the ability to separate the southern wing from the rest of the house to essentially form a one-bedroom apartment split between two floors.

In addition to the beautiful gardens surrounding the home, there are five structures apart from the main house. These include a five-car garage and gym, an office space with a kitchen and bathroom, two store rooms, garden stores and a plant room.

"Appleton House occupies an outstanding position, enjoying views across the 1st fairway of Stinchcombe Hill’s renowned golf course. The property is set in gardens and grounds of approximately 2.8 acres, and backs onto woodland … in an area of outstanding stunning beauty," the listing adds.

"The area abounds with country walks and rides being on the Cotswold Way and there are panoramic views over Cotswold countryside and the Severn Vale to the Welsh Hills beyond."

The home was built in 1935, and Moore rented the house in the 1960s.

Moore became a household name when he began starring as the famous secret agent, James Bond, in the 1973 movie "Live and Let Die." He played the character in seven films from 1973 to 1985, ending with "A View to Kill" when he was 58, making him the oldest actor to play the spy.

"Being eternally known as Bond has no downside," he told The Guardian in August 2014, admitting he owned some of the character's suits. "People often call me ‘Mr Bond’ when we’re out, and I don’t mind a bit. Why would I?"

He went on to star in "The Cannonball Run," "Moonraker," "The Sea Wolves," "The Quest," "A Princess for Christmas" and "The Saint."

Moore died in May 2017 after battles with lung and liver cancer.