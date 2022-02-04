Jake Paul talks investing, Dana White feud and what he's really worth

Jake Paul, known to many as a popular social media personality and thriving boxer, discussed his latest business ventures, as well as his feud with UFC President Dana White during an appearance on "Varney & Co." Friday.

After raking in nearly $40 million in 2021 from his boxing career alone, the 25-year-old millionaire expanded his wealth by securing investment deals and seeing long-term value in cryptocurrency.

"I've always been involved in crypto and big into Ethereum, BNB, all of that, but I'm a long-term holder," Paul said.

When Varney asked whether he could make $100 million this year, Paul replied "I'm going to work on that."

Despite finding monetary success through boxing, Paul denies that money was the root priority for his urge to get in the ring, and likened much of his success to becoming "the best version" of himself.

"I like the challenge of making the money, and I like the challenge of, you know, accomplishing something that I don't even think that I could possibly do," Paul told FOX Business host Stuart Varney.

Paul currently remains undefeated after landing a jaw-dropping knockout against UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley during their pay-per-view fight in December 2021.

"There’s nothing better than knocking somebody out and jumping on the ropes," he explained.

Paul’s 2018 boxing debut and success generated buzz around the fighting world, captivating fans while also drawing in big-name skeptics and critics.

When asked about his ongoing feud with UFC President Dana White, Paul told FOX Business that the catalyst for the dispute was over his knockout against a former UFC champ.

"He’s [Dana White] the one that started it. He started, you know, trying to tear me down in the media and say that my fights weren’t real," Paul said.

As Paul receives backlash from those in the industry, he explained that he has "always been an advocate for fighters" and eventually looks to form a fighter’s union for boxers and mixed martial artists.

Though he doesn’t see himself joining the UFC anytime soon, the youngest Paul brother looks to cement a legacy in and outside the fighting world.

"I want to be a disruptor, and that’s how you leave an everlasting impact," Paul told the FOX Business host.

"I’m not just trying to win some boxing matches, I’m going to have more of an impact outside of the ring than I will inside of the ring," he added.