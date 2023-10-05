Jackie Kennedy’s former $26.5M mansion headed to auction block

One of Jackie Kennedy’s former homes is officially hitting the auction block.

The Georgetown mansion is one of the properties where the former first lady stayed following the tragic assassination of her husband, President Kennedy, in 1963.

Concierge Auctions will auction off the sprawling Washington, D.C., estate. It is scheduled to be a no-reserve auction on Oct. 24.

Last year, the property hit the market for $26.5 million and is currently priced at $19.5 million.

The property has been recognized on the National Register of Historic Places. Despite its classic charm, it has been renovated over the years to highlight a more modern touch since Kennedy lived there. The home, combined with two other mansions, now boasts 13 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and five half-baths, all spanning more than 16,000 square feet.

Sotheby’s International Realty initially listed the sprawling estate, which was built in 1794.

"All three homes have been meticulously reinvented with obsessive attention to detail and the finest materials, while still retaining their character-defining features and sense of place and history characteristic of Georgetown," the listing read.

"The result of the timeless details and high-quality craftsmanship is a true masterpiece. Unparalleled in history, design and execution, 3003-3017 N St NW is a home for the most discerning buyer and is undoubtedly one of Georgetown’s most storied estates."

The brick and concrete mansion features a reception hall that leads up to a second floor with a primary suite, along with a spa bathroom. The room also includes a private balcony with a view of the lush back gardens.

The former Kennedy home has been well maintained, with original fireplaces, an impressive grand entry hall and a cozy wood-paneled library.

Amenities for the home include a luxurious dining room with a gold-leaf ceiling, a gym, an executive office and a spacious, modern kitchen.

The second floor features a spacious primary suite with a spa-quality bath and a private balcony with lush garden views. An observation deck is included with spectacular views of the surrounding city, including the Washington Monument.

The home also features oak herringbone flooring and elegant moldings throughout. There is three-car garage parking and a grand Italianate entertaining room on the main floor. The modern renovation aims to "embrace" the highest quality design, fixtures and finishes, all while "retaining its historic elegance."

Other notable figures have owned the property, including Georgetown Mayor Thomas Beall, Secretary of War Newton D. Baker and former Miss America Yolande Fox.

Known as the Baker House, the Georgetown dwelling was recognized as being Kennedy’s personal home. The former first lady reportedly moved again a year later to avoid public attention, especially from the paparazzi, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Several homes associated with Kennedy have come up for sale in the recent decade. Her childhood home, a summer estate in East Hampton New York, went up for sale in 2020 for $7.5 million.

In 2017, another residence from her upbringing, a Georgian-style mansion located along the Potomac River in Virginia, hit the market. It was listed for a staggering $49.5 million at the time.

Kennedy passed away in 1994 at age 64.

FOX Business' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.