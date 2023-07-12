Hollywood turns on Fran Drescher over Kim Kardashian Italy photo as strike looms

Fran Drescher, head of the SAG-AFTRA actor’s union, is being criticized for flying to Italy over the weekend for a Dolce & Gabbana event and smiling for a photo with Kim Kardashian as a strike looms in Los Angeles.

"My union president chilling in Italy while we’re in the middle of negotiations and about to go on strike," "Insidious: The Last Key" actor Kirk Acevedo tweeted Monday after Kardashian posted a photo of the two at the fashion event on her Instagram Story.

"We’re asking to be better compensated by the studios and Fran Drescher is mugging for cameras in Italy. The optics look f------ terrible."

Actress Laura Lee wrote: "Hey @frandrescher, why are you gallivanting around when our strike is looming? Super bad look. And with Kim, who recently crossed the WGA picket line, no less. #gross."

Kardashian has been criticized for shooting "American Horror Story" during the Writer’s Guild Strike, which started in May.

She posted a tweet last month saying she was on the set of the show, prompting comments that she was "tone deaf."

"Perry Mason" actor Eric Lange tweeted, "This is a really bad f---- look, @frandrescher. It’s astonishing that, on the eve of a likely strike, while people are losing their homes, their health insurance, etc you’re partying it up with Kim in Italy. Astonishing and indefensible."

Actor Gerald Webb added: "Is @frandrescher handing out @dolcegabbana bags to all of the unemployed and soon to be striking @sag members to pay their rent and buy their groceries? completely #tonedeaf."

"This is a clear example of how out of touch the president is with the majority of the rank-and-file membership," Maya Dunbar, who is running against Drescher for SAG-AFTRA president, said in a statement, according to Deadline.

"While most members are currently wondering if there’s going to be a strike and how they’ll pay the rent, their dues and afford to provide for their families during the worst economic stability in recent years, she’s off taking pics with celebrities widely known and shamed for crossing WGA picket lines."

The union is expected to strike Thursday if it doesn’t meet an 11:59 p.m. deadline Wednesday for a new three-year contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

SAG-AFTRA put out of statement on Monday in defense of Drescher’s Italian trip.

"President Drescher is working as a brand ambassador for Dolce and Gabbana on location in Italy," the union said in a statement sent to Variety. "This was a commitment fully known to the negotiating committee.

"She has been in negotiations every day either in person or via videoconference. President Drescher is managing a physically demanding schedule across three time zones, overseeing negotiations and working on location daily as well as managing her parents’ needs in Florida. She is returning to the states and will be on the ground in LA tomorrow and will continue to chair our negotiations."

FOX Business has reached out to SAG-AFTRA and reps for Drescher for comment.