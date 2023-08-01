Hollywood stars get fresh faces as industry struggles during strikes: A 'big increase,' plastic surgeon says

Since the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA strikes started, many writers and actors in Hollywood have been protesting for a living wage, to pay their bills and keep a roof over their heads. However, some VIPs in Hollywood have been using this break from work to get cosmetic procedures for when they "get back on film."

Dr. Catherine Chang, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Los Angeles, told Vanity Fair that her office has seen a spike in interest in cosmetic procedures since May, around when the writer's strike began. Chang told the outlet that celebrities are "utilizing this time now to do personal things and personal interests of theirs."

Dr. Jason Emer, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, spoke with FOX Business and echoed Chang's statements about the recent spike in procedures and how the timing ties into the current strikes.

"Now that there is the strike, and people have a little bit more time to even have downtime if they want it. We did see a little increase in, again, surgeries being performed, especially body contouring and bigger lasers," Emer said.

He noted that for his celebrity clients, performing surface laser treatments often requires downtime, so he's seen a spike in people coming in for those treatments since they are currently out of the spotlight.

"Some of my celebrity clients, you know, online, obviously they look amazing, but up close, they might have some scarring or some wrinkles and pores that's covered up with makeup, and they're not really able to do big lasers that will resurface and improve the quality of their skin," he explained.

Emer shared that since May, he has seen a substantial increase in his clientele coming in for larger laser procedures.

"In L.A., in the summertime, most people are doing a little less lasers because it's sunny out. They don't want to be healing during the hot weather; they don't want to get sun exposure on their skin," he explained.

"Because of the downtime, they're just hiding out, and they're doing these bigger treatments that make their skin quality look better, improve the scarring, so when they do get back on film, their skin is just super smooth."

Emer added, "People are doing a lot more skin care, and they're doing a lot bigger, aggressive treatments because they have the time to do it."

Dr. Emer noted that during the summer, his celebrity clients also usually don't see him as much because they are on vacations or on-set. Due to the strike, the people in Hollywood – who can get these "bigger treatments" – have a lot more downtime, he shared.

"Well, this summer, I've seen a big increase in doing surgeries because people have the downtime. So, they're spending a week or two off," he said. "But also some of these very low downtime procedures – so that if they're seen in the public out, and they're not having to work or there's less work – they're not looking like they had anything done."

He noted that people, especially celebrities, regularly visit him for Botox and filler appointments, but over the last several months, he has seen an increase in interest for PDO thread lift procedure.

"We put little sutures in the skin, under the skin to lift, and it gives people some contour. It gives them tightening," Emer explained of the PDO thread treatment.

He compared the treatment to a face lift, but with a lot less downtime. Emer also noted the "new red-carpet treatment in Hollywood" is a topical treatment, PDO AfterGlo, where patients apply the hyaluronic acid serum to bring life back to their skin.

"We have patients getting facials and some micro needling done where there's almost no downtime, and then they apply this product on the skin and their skin looks like red-carpet ready immediately," Emer said.

In May, the WGA went on strike. This organization consists of two unions – filled with radio, film and television writers. SAG-AFTRA, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, joined the strike to fight for higher pay.

Many actors and actresses have cited streaming services' residuals policies, such as Netflix and Hulu, for severely affecting their pay.

This is first time the actor’s union has gone on strike since 1980 and the first time it has simultaneously been on strike with the writers union since 1960 when Ronald Reagan was president of SAG-AFTRA.

Along with a ban on participating in filming, SAG union members also aren’t allowed to go to any premieres, do press or other promotions of projects.

Celebrities such as George Clooney, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and "Barbie" star Margot Robbie have voiced their support for the SAG-AFTRA strike in recent weeks.