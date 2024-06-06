Gwyneth Paltrow's Los Angeles home on the market for $29.99 million

Gwyneth Paltrow’s six-bedroom home in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood is on the market for $29.99 million.

The "Shakespeare in Love" actress, 51, first bought the 8,000-square-foot house with her then-husband Chris Martin in 2012 for $9.95 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The single-story, Windsor Smith-designed home, hidden behind high hedges in the lower Mandeville Canyon area, offers "unmatched privacy and tranquility," and boasts reclaimed wood floors and patterned stonework throughout, according to the Zillow listing.

Paltrow is selling because both of her children are adults now, and she just finished her new house in Montecito, north of Los Angeles.

Paltrow's oldest daughter, Apple Martin, 20, attends Vanderbilt University and Moses Martin, 18, who just graduated from high school, plans to go to Brown in the fall.

The Goop founder and the Coldplay frontman divorced — they called it "conscious uncoupling" — in 2016, and she is now married to producer Brian Falchuk, who also has two children in college.

The couple plan to split their time between Montecito and another home they own in the Hamptons.

The house was originally built in 1950 and Paltrow added a guesthouse to the property recently, along with a temperature-controlled wine cellar, state-of-the-art movie theater, gym and game room.

The main house’s front entrance leads into a spacious living room with high ceilings and "beautiful" moldings and French doors that lead to the backyard, which has a plunge pool and luxurious gardens.

Paltrow, who is a lifestyle guru, has spent many hours in the home’s chef’s kitchen, which has a center island, double cooktops, double ranges and even a wood-burning oven. There is also a breakfast room.

The primary wing offers his and her bedroom/bath suites, and the other bedrooms have built-in bunk beds and dormer windows.

The home also features an "apartment" above the garage for a total of eight bedrooms on the property and 11 bathrooms.

Last year, Paltrow listed her Montecito property's guesthouse on Airbnb for one weekend, even offering to greet the group when they arrived and host dinner.