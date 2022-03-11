Grimes reveals she and Elon Musk split 'again' following news they welcomed second child together

Hours after the news broke that Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their second child together, the singer revealed that the two are no longer together.

In a tweet on Thursday, Grimes admitted she and the Tesla founder have called it quits on their relationship "again."

"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique - peace out," she said, referencing the Vanity Fair profile that announced their baby news the same day.

The Canadian singer invited the outlet to her home to discuss her upcoming album "Book 1." It was during their meeting when the interviewer, a parent to two kids, heard the unmistakable sounds of a baby. That’s when the 33-year-old confirmed she had another baby.

ELON MUSK AND GRIMES SECRETLY WELCOME A SECOND CHILD

"I’m not at liberty to speak on these things," Grimes told the outlet. "Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and [my son] X is just out here. I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff… X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know."

While Grimes hesitated at first, she finally revealed that yes, she and the Tesla and SpaceX founder welcomed a baby girl.

The outlet shared that the baby’s name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. Her nickname is "Y."

Exa "is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second)." Dark represents "the unknown" that is also "a beautiful mystery of our universe." Grimes noted that Sideræl—"sigh-deer-ee-el"— is "a more elven" spelling of sidereal, "the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time." The name also pays tribute to her favorite "Lord of the Rings" character Galadriel, who "chooses to abdicate the ring."

Grimes shared that she and Musk, 50, "occasionally call her Sailor Mars," which is a nod to the "Sailor Moon" manga. The entertainer admitted she's worried that Exa Dark Sideræl Musk might be "a little boring."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"I was fighting for Odysseus Musk," she said. "A girl name Odysseus is my dream."

Grimes also opened up in the interview about her relationship with Musk. A September 2021 report suggested the couple had split.

"There’s no real word for it," she explained. "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time… We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it."

The star also added to the outlet that they’re happy and that the pair plan to have more children.

"This is the best it’s ever been," she said. "We just need to be free. We’ve always wanted at least three or four."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Musk and Grimes, whose birth name is Claire Elise Boucher, made their red carpet debut as a couple during the 2018 Met Gala.

The entrepreneur has had six children from previous relationships. One of them died in infancy. He has been married three times, including twice to "Westworld" actress Talulah Riley. Grimes has not been married.

Musk and Grimes welcomed their firstborn, a son named X Æ A-12, in May 2020. A spokesperson for the CEO didn’t immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco and The Associated Press contributed to this report.