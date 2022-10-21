Grey Poupon releases new limited-edition Dijon mustard jars inspired by Olivia Wilde's salad dressing drama

Grey Poupon is capitalizing on its connection to the Olivia Wilde salad dressing drama.

The Kraft Heinz mustard brand announced Thursday it was releasing new limited edition jars labeled "Don't Worry Dijon," a riff on the title of Wilde's 2022 movie "Don't Worry Darling."

"You too could win someone over with a dash of Grey Poupon with our limited edition "Don’t Worry Dijon" jars - stay tuned for how you can get your hands on one," the company wrote on its Instagram page.

The post featured a photo of a container of the newly-branded condiment draped in a red feather boa, an apparent nod to one of Harry Styles' favorite accessories.

Dijon mustard is one of the three ingredients in the recipe at the center of the "special salad dressing" controversy involving Wilde, Styles and her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Wilde and Sudeikis' former nanny claimed that while the couple was separating but still living together, the "Ted Lasso" star discovered that the actress was in a relationship with Styles.

Styles, a former member of One Direction, starred in "Don't Worry Darling," which was directed by Wilde, and the two reportedly began dating during filming.

According to the unnamed nanny, Sudeikis became enraged with his former partner one night after he saw her preparing a salad for Styles with her "special dressing" in the family kitchen.

The situation escalated with Sudeikis allegedly chasing after Wilde as she left with the salad, and he lay under her car to stop her from seeing Styles.

The report set off a social media firestorm with rampant speculation over the recipe of the mysterious "special dressing." Wilde and Sudeikis issued a joint statement denying the nanny's claims, which they called "false and scurrilous."

However, the "Grey's Anatomy" alum appeared to satisfy the internet's craving for the mystery recipe when she shared a page from Nora Ephron's 1983 novel "Heartburn" to her Instagram story Tuesday. One passage featured a vinaigrette recipe and said, "Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar."

"Then, whisk constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that’s perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive."

Social media users also found it telling that Ephron's fictionalized autobiographical novel follows the breakdown of a couple's marriage.

According to People magazine, the back of the redesigned mustard jar features the recipe shared by Wilde. It is emblazoned with "Serve over salad. Savor with Style" in another saucy reference to the scandal.

A spokesperson for Grey Poupon told the outlet only 100 jars will be made available to the public, and it will continue to provide social media updates on how fans can get them.