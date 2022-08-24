'Don't Worry Darling' director Olivia Wilde addresses Harry Styles, Florence Pugh pay disparity rumors

"Don't Worry Darling" director Olivia Wilde is speaking out about the rumors that there was a massive pay disparity between actors Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.

It was previously reported that Pugh made 3.5 times less than supporting actor and Wilde's boyfriend, Styles, and now Wilde is shutting down the speculation.

Wilde, who also appears in the thriller, told Variety, "There is absolutely no validity to those claims."

Wilde continued to say that this was merely "invested clickbait" created for a reaction. Nonetheless, Wilde admitted this rumor, unlike others, upset her.

She added, "A nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me."

Wilde told the outlet, "I’m a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it’s something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director."

WARNER BROS DISCOVERY TO ANNOUNCE NEW DISCOVERY STREAMING STRATEGY AFTER EARNING REPORT

"Don't Worry Darling" is Wilde's second directorial effort — her 2019 movie, "Booksmart," saw massive success.

In the film, Pugh plays Alice, the wife to Styles' Jack, who lives in a community called Victory, defined by its husbands doing secretive work and wives being relatively one-dimensional.

The climax of the movie is described by Warner Bros. as "when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning exactly what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in this paradise?"

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The movie will be in theaters on Sept. 23.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE