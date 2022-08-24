Expand / Collapse search
'Don't Worry Darling' director Olivia Wilde addresses Harry Styles, Florence Pugh pay disparity rumors

Harry Styles reportedly made 3.5 times more than 'Don't Worry Darling' co-star Florence Pugh

"Don't Worry Darling" director Olivia Wilde is speaking out about the rumors that there was a massive pay disparity between actors Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. 

It was previously reported that Pugh made 3.5 times less than supporting actor and Wilde's boyfriend, Styles, and now Wilde is shutting down the speculation.

Wilde, who also appears in the thriller, told Variety, "There is absolutely no validity to those claims."

Wilde continued to say that this was merely "invested clickbait" created for a reaction. Nonetheless, Wilde admitted this rumor, unlike others, upset her.

She added, "A nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me."

Florence Pugh in "Don't Worry Darling"

Florence Pugh, pictured as Alice in "Don't Worry Darling," is an Oscar-nominated actress. It was previously reported that Pugh made 3.5 times less than supporting actor and Olivia Wilde's boyfriend, Harry Styles. (Merrick Morton/Warner Bros. Pictures / Fox News)

Wilde told the outlet, "I’m a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it’s something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director."

"Don't Worry Darling" is Wilde's second directorial effort — her 2019 movie, "Booksmart," saw massive success.

In the film, Pugh plays Alice, the wife to Styles' Jack, who lives in a community called Victory, defined by its husbands doing secretive work and wives being relatively one-dimensional.

Olivia Wilde

Wilde, who also appears in the thriller, denied the rumors in a recent interview. (Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage / Getty Images)

The climax of the movie is described by Warner Bros. as "when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning exactly what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in this paradise?"

Don't Worry Darling promo photo

"Don't Worry Darling" will be out in theaters on Sept. 23, 2022. (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures / Fox News)

The movie will be in theaters on Sept. 23.

