Grammys viewership spikes on Taylor Swift’s big night

The Grammy Awards saw a spike in viewership — and that could be related to Taylor Swift's big night.

According to the time zone-adjusted fast national ratings from Nielsen, the award show on Sunday night brought in 16.9 million viewers, the largest number since the 2020 Grammys — the last show before the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, these numbers don't include viewers on streaming services. Paramount+’s live stream more than doubled in viewership year to year, but didn't provide specific numbers, the outlet reported.

In 2023, the award show garnered 12.55 million viewers.

During the star-studded show, Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs got a standing ovation for their duet of "Fast Car."

Joni Mitchell made her debut performance at the Grammys as part of a celebrated return for the 80-year-old following a brain aneurysm in 2015 .

Plus, Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at the award show, appearing as the final presenter of the night, announcing the winner for album of the year.

Swift made Grammys history and became the first-ever, four-time album of the year award winner.

"I love it so much. It makes me so happy," Swift said while accepting the Grammy. "All I want to do is keep doing this. Mindblown. Thank you so much."

The "Midnights" singer also took home an award for best pop vocal album.

After Swift was awarded her first Grammy of the night — which marked her 13th, a lucky number for the singer — she announced she will release a new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," on April 19.

"This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number," she told the audience. "I don't know if I've ever told you that."

She explained that she wanted to celebrate by "telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the past two years."

Swift wore a white gown with black gloves to the Grammys — which turned out to be a nod to the theme of her new album. The musician accessorized with a black watch choker with the hands set to midnight.

In a viral video on the red carpet, Swift frantically asks if her watch is set to midnight sparking speculation that a surprise was coming. Instead, the watch proved to be a red herring — likely just an acknowledgment of her last album, "Midnights."

Swift appeared at Sunday's award show without NFL star Travis Kelce . The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is preparing to play in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11.

The singer plans on being in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, Fox News Digital has learned. The global pop star is even planning how she'll spend her time in Nevada, the source said.

Swift is set to return to "The Eras Tour" on Feb. 7 in Tokyo.

"The Eras Tour" is the first tour to ever cross the billion-dollar threshold, Pollstar found. Swift's tour additionally brought in $200 million in merchandise sales, and "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" earned the singer-songwriter roughly $250 million, marking it the highest-grossing concert film.

Fox Business' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.