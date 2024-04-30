Gisele Bündchen’s former $17M townhouse for sale as model battles paparazzi in new Florida neighborhood

Gisele Bündchen's former home is officially on the market for $16.9 million.

Built in 1851, the New York City townhouse boasts four stories, in addition to a fully finished basement with high ceilings.

The outside of the home still features the original brick from when it was first built, with the front entrance leading to the second floor, or the parlor floor. The parlor floor features a secondary kitchen, a spacious dining room and a sitting room, as well as big windows, which look out to a private garden.

The 5,300-square-foot home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two half-bathrooms and seven wood-burning fireplaces.

GISELE BUNDCHEN GETS SUPPORT FROM SURFSIDE MAYOR AFTER 'UNACCEPTABLE' POLICE INTERACTION DURING TRAFFIC STOP

The entrance to the first floor is found under the stoop, and once inside, visitors are met with a large living room, heated stone floors, a guest bedroom, with its own bathroom and fireplace, and an eat-in-kitchen filled with top of the line appliances.

Through French doors found on the first floor, visitors gain access to the tree-filled private outdoor space, which features high-tech sound, lighting and irrigation systems, and plenty of room for entertaining.

Moving up to the third floor, guests will find two bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, one of which has a private 250-square-foot terrace.

The entirety of the fourth floor is dedicated to the primary bedroom, which boasts a double-height skylight, a huge amount of custom-built closet space, a dressing area and a soaking tub in the bathroom.

The home also comes with a finished basement. The space includes a laundry room and cedar-lined closets, with plenty of space to dedicate rooms for any desired purpose, such as a game room or home gym.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Real estate agent Rachel Glazer, who put the home on the market, said it "basically checks every box on a townhouse buyer’s wish list."

Bündchen bought the home in 2005, reportedly for $5.8 million, before selling it in 2009 for a reported $12.5 million, after renovations.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

According to Mansion Global, Bündchen purchased an $11.5 million waterfront mansion in Surfside, Florida, reportedly across the bay from the mansion she and ex-husband Tom Brady were building on Indian Creek Island.

The model was recently seen in bodycam video, provided to Fox News Digital by the Surfside Police Department, when she was pulled over for her driving.

In the video, Bündchen broke down in tears explaining she was only trying to get away from paparazzi.