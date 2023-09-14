Gisele Bündchen buys $9.1 million Florida mansion

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is the new owner of a $9.1 million Florida mansion.

Bündchen’s new 5,183-square-foot home boasts nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms and features a lavish modern interior on every floor.

The sprawling 7½-acre property in Southwest Ranches, Florida, is surrounded by lush, manicured grass fields and includes an additional guest apartment. A state-of-the-art equestrian field is also a part of the exclusive amenities.

Guests are immediately welcomed with a modern walkway that features tropical plants leading to the property.

The Florida home’s first floor includes an expansive living room, complete with a fireplace, a large white sectional sofa and a floating glass staircase in the open concept space.

The gourmet kitchen features Italian Calacatta quartz countertops, an oversized island with a breakfast bar, an integrated refrigerator, an oven and a built-in bar.

The outside of the former Victoria’s Secret model's massive estate includes an infinity pool with a hot tub and fountain water features.

Additional outdoor amenities include tennis courts, a soccer field, an infinity pool, 10 large horse stalls and a kitchen fitted with a hibachi grill, pizza oven, barbecue and a wine fridge, an ideal location for entertaining guests.

"The sprawling property features an abundance of privacy and space for entertaining and family fun," Chad Bishop of One Sotheby's International Realty told Fox Business. "This coupled with the impeccable design of the home, it was an undeniable match."

"The community of Southwest Ranches is known for its vast acres of land and gorgeous estates," real estate agent Saddy Abaunza Delgado added. "You won't find anything of this magnitude with this much space in Miami."

Bündchen was represented by Laura Valente with Global Luxury Realty LLC.

Her luxurious new purchase comes nearly one year after her divorce from NFL superstar Tom Brady.

Before their split, Brady and Bündchen shared a $26 million portfolio of homes from New York to Florida and even Montana. They have also sold more than $140 million in properties, making roughly a $30 million profit off real estate deals alone.

Bündchen and Brady, who were married for 13 years, share son Benjamin Rein and daughter Vivian Lake. Brady also has son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.