Inside Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s multimillion-dollar divorce as they both hire attorneys

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly hired divorce attorneys amid rumors of their split, which will come at a high cost considering the pair built a multimillion empire together.

Per Page Six, both Brady and Bündchen are figuring out how to separate their assets.

"I don’t think there will be any coming back now," a source told the outlet. "They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."

Between multimillion properties and endorsement deals, their split will come with a massive price tag.

Tom Brady

As Brady, 45, is one of the highest-paid NFL players, his estimated overall net worth from 2021 to 2022 increased from $180 million to $250 million, according to the FOX Sports via New York Post.

In May, Forbes listed the multi-time Super Bowl champion as the ninth highest-paid athlete in the world, as he locked in $52 million in endorsement deals with companies such as Hertz, Under Armour, FTX and more.

Brady launched the TB12 lifestyle brand and co-founded Autograph, an NFT company that raised $170 million in a Series B funding round announced in January 2022, according to the media outlet.

In July, Brady announced that he was retiring from football. Just 40 days later, the 45-year-old revealed he would not quit the sport just yet.

This prompted reports claiming Brady and Bündchen had been spending significant time away from one another over the summer.

Gisele Bündchen

From 2002 to 2017, Bündchen was the highest-paid model in the world.

In 2016, the then 34-year-old model passed lucky No. 7 to becoming Forbes’ highest earning model for the eighth straight year.

The Brazilian model made an estimated $47 million over the past year.

According to Forbes, Bündchen even out-earned her superstar quarterback husband, cashing in about $16 million more than his $31.1 million.

Multimillion homes amid brink of divorce

Meanwhile, in September 2022, the pair were reportedly not staying together in Miami amid Hurricane Ian.

A source told Page Six that the Brazilian fashion model resided at the home the family stayed in while their $17 million home on Indian Creek Island was being renovated in 2020. The outlet did not mention where Brady is reportedly staying.

Nicknamed "Billionaire’s Bunker," the couple reportedly had plans to knock down the 5,172 square foot, five-bedroom mansion on the two-acre lot at their massive Indian Creek Island property and build a new one.

They paused on doing work on the land due to their marital woes, according to New York Post.

Brady and Bündchen also own a New York City condo in Tribeca, valued at $3.6 million, and a $5.7 million property at developer Mike Meldman’s Yellowstone Club in Montana, according to the media outlet.

Meanwhile, the couple reportedly has a remote home on the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica.

Although Brady and Bündchen seem to keep this property very discreet, houses in the region are listed to start at less than $200,000, but can range up to $20 million.

The quarterback is also known for flipping $140 million worth of houses, racking in $30 million from his projects. The flipped properties are located in Boston, New York and Los Angeles.