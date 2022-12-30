'Game of Thrones' author George R.R. Martin shares update on spinoffs

"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin is going to have a busy 2023. In a recent blog post, Martin let fans know what he's been up to during the holidays and shared an update on the "Game of Thrones" spinoffs and where they stand amid the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery.

Martin explained he took a break for the holiday but is now "back in the salt mine … working on so many bloody things," including the next book in the "Game of Thrones" series, "Wind of Winter," as well as other projects with HBO Max.

"Some of those are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development. None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping … maybe soon," Martin wrote.

While he did admit some of the projects were put aside for now, he hasn't lost hope those projects will one day be seen by audiences.

KIT HARINGTON TALKS ABOUT JON SNOW IN 'GAME OF THRONES' SEQUEL SERIES: 'HE’S NOT OK'

"A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead," he said. "You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf."

Martin added, "All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly."

One of the spinoffs, "House of the Dragon," was released earlier in 2022 and was an immediate massive hit. The show, based off Martin's book "Fire and Blood," follows the Targaryen family dynasty and takes place almost 200 years before the story of "Game of Thrones."

Martin congratulated the cast of the show for its Golden Globe nomination for best drama, giving special shoutouts to Emma D’Arcy for an individual nomination for best television actress in a drama series for their portrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen.

The pilot for another prequel series starring Naomi Watts was filmed but was canceled because producers didn't think the show would have worked. However, on the same day the cancellation was announced, it was revealed another spinoff —"House of the Dragon" — would be headed fans' way.

Another spinoff, "Snow," is in the works. It will focus on the life of fan favorite character Jon Snow after he was exiled to the North at the end of the original series.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development," Martin wrote in his blog in June 2022. "Yes, it was Kit Harington who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners since that has not been cleared for release yet … but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

Not much is known about the storyline for the first season of the new show, but fans are hoping this means they'll see some of their favorite characters return.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Season 2 of "House of the Dragon" is expected to premiere some time in 2024.