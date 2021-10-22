Expand / Collapse search
Five facts about Alec Baldwin

Baldwin's SNL portrayal of Donald Trump helped to boost his stardom

American actor, writer and film producer Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun on the sets of the movie "Rust" in New Mexico on Thursday, authorities said.

Here are five facts about Baldwin:

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

Alexander Rae Baldwin III, the eldest of four actor brothers, first came into prominence in the 1980s in CBS' primetime soap "Knots Landing". He has starred in numerous films and TV shows, gaining awards and recognition, including as Jack Donaghy in NBC sitcom "30 Rock" and salesman Blake in "Glengarry Glen Ross", the screen adaptation of David Mamet's 1984 Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

He won two Emmys for 30 Rock.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Don Cheadle" Episode 1759 -- Pictured: Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump during the "Trump Press Conference" Cold Open on Saturday, February 16, 2019 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

HOW DID TRUMP HELP HIS CAREER?

Now 63, Baldwin made a major push towards a career in comedy when he took over as Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live" ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election. His impersonations of Trump on the NBC show earned him a big fan following, and also scorn from the former U.S. president. Baldwin has acknowledged that the show helped revive his "dead" comedy career. It also brought him his third Emmy.

Baldwin has at times been portrayed by some U.S. media as hot-headed and offensive. His late night talk show "Up Late with Alec Baldwin" was axed in 2013 after he apologized for comments that a gay rights group described as homophobic.

The actor has had run-ins with the law too. He was charged in 2018 after a fight over a New York parking spot. And in 2014, he was given a summons for disorderly conduct after an argument with police who stopped him from riding his bike down a one-way street in New York.

THE NIXON CONNECTION

President Richard Nixon wrote a letter to Baldwin after he lost his bid to become George Washington University student body president.

Board of Directors Co-Chair Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin and their children attend the red carpet and Chairman's Reception at Suna Residence during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2018 on Oct. 6, 2018, in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by E

WHAT ABOUT HIS PERSONAL LIFE?

Baldwin was married to actor Kim Basinger for nine years, and they were involved in a bitter and protracted court battle before divorcing in 2002.

In 2012, Baldwin married yoga teacher Hilaria Thomas, who is 26 years his junior.

He has seven children.