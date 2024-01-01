Elon Musk pokes fun at Green Day's performance slamming Trump's 'MAGA agenda'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called out Green Day after frontman Billie Joe Armstrong made an anti-Trump remark at the "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve" special on Sunday.

Singing the lyrics to the band's hit 2004 tune "American Idiot", Armstrong subbed the song's "I’m not a part of the redneck agenda" verse for the line: "I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda."

Writing on X on Monday, Musk accused the pop-punk band of straying from its roots.

"Green Day goes from raging against the machine to milquetoastedly raging for it," Musk wrote, adding laughing emojis.

REVELERS WATCH BALL DROP IN US, AROUND THE WORLD TO RING IN 2024: ‘IT’S BEAUTIFUL'

The band, which formed in California's East Bay in 1987, has been vocally critical of conservative politicians for decades.

In a 2016 interview with Kerrang! magazine, Armstrong compared former President Trump to Adolf Hitler.

"The worst problem I see about Trump is who his followers are," Armstrong argued. "I actually feel bad for them, because they're poor, working-class people who can't get a leg up. They're just p----- off and he's preyed on their anger."

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, PLUCKS HONOR FROM BIG APPLE AS BEST CITY IN AMERICA TO CELEBRATE NEW YEAR'S EVE

"He just said, 'You have no options and I'm the only one, and I'm going to take care of it myself.' I mean, that's f------ Hitler, man!" the "Basket Case" singer added.

During a concert in 2018, Armstrong told his French audience that he "f------ hate[d] Donald Trump so much."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I used to scream I hated George Bush," the frontman said. "This one is a little different. This one is bad, it’s like acid gone bad. F---ing LSD and the American Right, man."

Fox News Digital's Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.