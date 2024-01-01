Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Entertainment
Published

Elon Musk pokes fun at Green Day's performance slamming Trump's 'MAGA agenda'

Musk accused the band of 'milquetoastedly raging for [the machine]'

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for January 1

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called out Green Day after frontman Billie Joe Armstrong made an anti-Trump remark at the "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve" special on Sunday.

Singing the lyrics to the band's hit 2004 tune "American Idiot", Armstrong subbed the song's "I’m not a part of the redneck agenda" verse for the line: "I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda."

Writing on X on Monday, Musk accused the pop-punk band of straying from its roots.

"Green Day goes from raging against the machine to milquetoastedly raging for it," Musk wrote, adding laughing emojis.

REVELERS WATCH BALL DROP IN US, AROUND THE WORLD TO RING IN 2024: ‘IT’S BEAUTIFUL'

The band, which formed in California's East Bay in 1987, has been vocally critical of conservative politicians for decades.

In a 2016 interview with Kerrang! magazine, Armstrong compared former President Trump to Adolf Hitler.

"The worst problem I see about Trump is who his followers are," Armstrong argued. "I actually feel bad for them, because they're poor, working-class people who can't get a leg up. They're just p----- off and he's preyed on their anger."

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, PLUCKS HONOR FROM BIG APPLE AS BEST CITY IN AMERICA TO CELEBRATE NEW YEAR'S EVE

Green Day performing on stage

In this image released on December 31, 2023, Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day perform during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"He just said, 'You have no options and I'm the only one, and I'm going to take care of it myself.' I mean, that's f------ Hitler, man!" the "Basket Case" singer added.

During a concert in 2018, Armstrong told his French audience that he "f------ hate[d] Donald Trump so much."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Elon Musk smiling

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 16: Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, Elon Musk attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre on June 16, 2023 in Paris, F (Chesnot/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"I used to scream I hated George Bush," the frontman said. "This one is a little different. This one is bad, it’s like acid gone bad. F---ing LSD and the American Right, man."

Fox News Digital's Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.