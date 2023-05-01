Ed Sheeran finds trial 'frustrating' and 'insulting,' slams expert's 'horrible depiction' of hit song

Ed Sheeran took the stand again in the jury trial over his hit song "Thinking Out Loud."

Sheeran is accused of using Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" to create his hit song "Thinking Out Loud." The musician said he finds the lawsuit "frustrating" and "insulting" because he "works hard" to write his own music.

Sheeran also slammed the plaintiff's music expert saying Dr. Stewart gave a "horrible depiction" of "Thinking Out Loud."

"I know he’s wrong because I wrote it myself," Sheeran said about the song in question.

ED SHEERAN TESTIFIES IN ‘THINKING OUT LOUD’ JURY TRIAL

Sheeran also took the stand Thursday. The singer was adamant he had come up with the song himself, sparring at times with the plaintiff’s attorney, Keisha Rice, on the subject of "independent creation."

Attorney Ben Crump, representing heirs of Gaye's co-writer Ed Townsend, explained that Sheeran combined the songs during a concert at one point. He said merging the song was tantamount to "a confession."

Addressing the accusation that he copied songs, Sheeran said, "I’d be an idiot to stand on a stage in front of 20,000 people and do that."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Lawyers for Sheeran have maintained his song only uses foundational elements of pop music.

"The two songs share versions of a similar and unprotectable chord progression that was freely available to all songwriters," the lawyers said in a court filing.

The trial began on April 24 with jury selection and is expected to last two weeks.

This isn't Sheeran's first time in the courtroom regarding his music. He previously won a lawsuit in the U.K. in 2017 that involved his song "Shape of You." The musician criticized the lawsuit following the verdict.

"I feel like claims like this are way too common now and have become a culture where a claim is made with the idea that a settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court, even if there is no basis for the claim," Sheeran said in a video posted on Twitter at the time. "It’s really damaging to the songwriting industry."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Fox News' Shelly Xu and the Associated Press contributed to this report.