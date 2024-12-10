Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Mark Wahlberg bring in millions with celebrity tequila brands

Some Hollywood stars had success in 2024 in the booze business, and one experienced a big setback.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Teremana Tequila is the most successful celebrity tequila brand.

It's also the ninth most successful celebrity-backed brand among all categories, according to Spirits Business.

Johnson's tequila company is valued at $3.5 billion, according to Spirits Business.

Below is a look at other celebrity alcohol brands that had a successful 2024.

818 Tequila, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila launched in May 2021. According to Spirits Business, sales rose by 150% in the first 12 days after Jenner introduced her tequila brand in the U.K. in 2023.

Fast Company reported that Jenner's blanco tequila lowered its price from $39.99 to $29.99 in 2023 in response to customer demand. The $10 decrease in price doubled sales by mid-2024, according to the outlet.

Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa is fairly new to the celebrity alcohol brand game. The star and Blaine Halvorson joined forces to launch Meili Vodka in 2023.

Earlier this month, Momoa told FOX Business what it takes to make a successful alcohol brand with so many celebrity competitors.

"I like all spirits. You can have many different types. I love whiskeys and scotches and mescals, but vodka is pretty turn of the mill, and it's been broken for a pretty long time.

"So, we wanted to make something that you can just sip and sip it naturally. It's treated like an ingredient and not a spirit, so we wanted to tackle that," Momoa said.

Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar and business partner Guy Fieri haven't had quite as good a year as other celebrity-backed alcohol brands.

Hagar and Fieri are co-owners of the tequila brand Santo Spirits.

In November, Santo Spirits had two freight trucks carrying $1 million in product stolen in Laredo, Texas, after transferring it across the border from Mexico.

The missing trucks were carrying 24,240 bottles of Santo Blanco and Reposado and a specially made Extra Añejo, which was created over the course of 39 months.

Hagar told FOX Business this month the brand will be more cautious in the future when it comes to shipping.

"We’ll pay more attention," the 77-year-old said. "You think everything’s OK. You think, 'Hey, the truck came across the border, everything’s cool.' Nope, it came across the border, and it wasn’t cool. So, we’re really careful now."

The rock star is proud of the Santo brand.

"We cut the agaves tight," he said. "Most people leave a bunch of green on there, and green is bitter. They also use younger agaves, and they’re bitter. And you have to add sugar and things to it, coloring. We don’t do any of that. We leave it in the barrel until it gets the color we want, the flavor we want. Everything is the best it can be done."

Fieri and Hagar launched Santo Spirits in 2017 and operate out of El Viejito Distillery in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico.

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg became an investor in the tequila brand Flecha Azul in 2021 after visiting a distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, with co-founders Aron Marquez and Abraham Ancer.

In July 2023, Wahlberg took to Instagram to celebrate Flecha Azul being voted the "#1 sipping tequila in the world."

In 2024, Wahlberg opened a new location for his restaurant that serves his tequila, Flecha Cantina in Las Vegas.

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila McConaughey co-founded their tequila company, Pantalones Tequila, in 2023.

Pantalones offers three types of tequila — blanco, reposado and añejo.

"We met over margaritas, and from that first sip, we knew we wanted to create something special together. Tequila was and still is part of our story, so taking the challenge to create our favorite tequila was a perfect fit and a natural next chapter for our first business partnership together and for us as a couple," Matthew and Camila said on their website.

"Once we made an exceptional tequila that spoke for itself, we then wanted to bring the fun back to tequila – over the past decade the tequila industry has seemed to get more and more serious, and sometimes even snooty.

"That's not what tequila's about to us and our friends so we wanted to counter-program that trend. We had 47 tastings ahead of the product coming to market. That process led us to the smooth, balanced, organic agave forward flavor with just the right hint of sweetness on the tail end — that you'll find in every sip."

According to Forbes, Panatalones Tequila has made its mark in its first year on shelves. The outlet reported the brand earned top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Bob Dylan

In 2018, Bob Dylan launched his own brand of whiskey, Heaven’s Door Spirits. Dylan joined forces with Marc Bushala to turn a former church in Tennessee into a distillery.

"You don’t always find inspiration. Sometimes it finds you. We wanted to create a collection of American whiskeys that would each tell a story," Dylan said in a press release at the time, according to The Guardian.

Dylan elaborated further on the whiskey company's website, saying, "I wanted to create a collection of American Whiskeys that, in their own way, tell a story. I’ve been traveling for decades, and I’ve been able to try some of the best whiskey spirits that the world has to offer. This is great whiskey."