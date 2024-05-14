Drew Barrymore's luxury New York barn hits market for $8.45 million
The Long Island, New York, home was originally a barn built in 1920
Drew Barrymore's home in the Hamptons has been listed for $8.45 million.
The 49-year-old actress purchased the house, which sits on 1.7 acres of land on Long Island, New York, in the ritzy Sagaponack village, for $5.5 million in 2019.
Originally built as a barn in 1920, the primary residence was converted into a vacation house and underwent extensive renovations while Barrymore lived there – including many personal touches added by the "50 First Dates" star, per the Robb Report.
The 6,850-square-foot home boasts seven bedrooms with six full bathrooms and is located less than a mile away from the Atlantic Ocean. Kathy Konzet of Sotheby's International Realty – East Hampton Brokerage holds the listing.
Despite renovations, the historic house includes many authentic details, including original wood beams, floors and open spaces, according to the listing.
The white-painted wood kitchen features glass-fronted cabinets, stainless steel appliances, terracotta tile flooring and an adjacent breakfast nook with a private deck.
The kitchen opens to a spacious living room with a brick wood-burning fireplace and a wraparound deck. The pale pink-painted dining area boasts a window seat and a rustic slanted ceiling with a skylight.
The primary suite features a built-in bookshelf and a private patio with double French doors. The house also includes a cozy media room and a home theater with built-in book cases.
The home's main residence is connected to a separate guest house by an oversized rooftop wood deck. The guest house boasts a bedroom with a full bathroom, a living room and an office area.
The sprawling grounds feature a Gunite pool surrounded by a sun deck, a pool house, rolling lawns, flowering gardens, specimen trees and a bocce court.
"Less than 1 mile from the ocean beach, this exceptional compound is in a premiere A+ location among the wide open scenic fields and beaches of iconic Sagaponack," the listing noted.