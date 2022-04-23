Expand / Collapse search
Chippendales strippers retain DC lobbyist to help secure pandemic aid

This is the first time the group has ever retained federal lobbyists

They’re padding their G-strings.

The famed male stripping troupe Chippendales is lobbying to make sure they receive federal pandemic relief. 

Chippendales Dancer

An actor of the dance group "Chippendales" tears his T-shirt off during his choreography on the dance floor.  (Photo by Lino Mirgeler/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The iconic review, which is known for spicing up bachelorette parties across Las Vegas, has retained the high-powered law firm of Greenberg Traurig to lobby lawmakers on their behalf in DC, according to Politico.

It’s the first time the group has ever retained federal lobbyists, records show.

The last-minute lobbying push comes as Capitol Hill is considering a final round of pandemic relief. The House passed a stimulus bill earlier this month, but it faces a rockier road in the Senate where there are concerns that additional spending could exacerbate sky-high inflation.

The new legislation — if passed — would contain a significant chunk of cash for entertainment venues and Chippendales is one of several groups lobbying for a piece of the action.