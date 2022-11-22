Chip and Joanna Gaines on mission to resolve nation’s housing crisis amid growing empire: 'Proud' of impact

HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are looking to expand their Magnolia empire, one home at a time.

The couple graced the cover of Variety and got candid about wanting to be a voice and part of the solution to the ongoing housing crisis in the country.

"We want to do it in Waco first. … We’ve got a template here because we’ve got a high poverty rate as it relates to a national average," Chip explained to Variety.

"The whole objective would be for us to be 80 and not say to ourselves, ‘But we’ve got all these trusts built and our great-great-great-great-grandkids are now taken care of.’ To the contrary, we would prefer to be on that rocking chair on our front porch, saying, ‘I’m proud of the impact that we’ve had here.’"

Chip and Joanna, who got married in 2003, have five children together: Drake, 17, Ella, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie, 12, and Crew, 4.

Despite developing their small business into an empire, Joanna pointed out that their mission has been the same since the beginning.

"We went from a 1,200-square-foot building down the street to the Silos," Joanna remarked.

"The intention has been the same from the beginning: We care about people. We care about the time they spend with us, and we hope that they leave inspired to go do whatever it is that sparks joy in their life."

Over the past two decades, Chip and Joanna created dozens of businesses after starring on HGTV’s "Fixer Upper." The hit show followed the two flipping homes in their hometown of Waco, Texas.

Their company Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand, boasts of several operations, from a bakery called Silos Baking Co. to their own network that debuted on Discovery+ in July 2021.

Chip and Joanna are being recognized as Variety’s Lifestyle Leaders Entrepreneurs of the Year.

In the all-encompassing interview, the thriving couple opened up about what their success meant to them throughout the years.

"For us, there hasn’t been a playbook, which I would say is why we have many sleepless nights," Joanna confessed.

"There’s no other business that you can say, ‘Well, they did this in the last 10 years, and it’s worked.’ It feels a bit lonely on this side of it. … But, thankfully, I’ve got Chip here with me. I feel like every other day we’re just jumping and holding our breath."