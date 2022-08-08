'Bullet Train' tops charts in opening weekend with $30.1M

Sony Pictures' "Bullet Train" starring Brad Pitt hit theaters this weekend and took the top spot, earning $30.1 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.

The opening weekend for "Bullet Train," while solid, still underperformed for a movie featuring the likes of Pitt and that cost $90 million to make. The film is the last major film to arrive in theaters this summer.

"Bullet Train" also added $32.4 million in international sales.

The tail end of summer will be quiet at the box office, as is typically the case. But the film industry enjoys the booming ticket sales of the season fueled by several big hits, including "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Minions: The Rise of Gru" that helped push the box office close to pre-pandemic levels.

‘DC LEAGUE OF SUPER PETS’ EARNS TOP SPOT IN OPENING WEEKEND, BRINGS IN $23 MILLION

Another new release, Universal's "Easter Sunday," was unable to keep up with "Bullet Train" in its debut. The comedy starred comic Jo Koy as an actor attending his family's Easter Sunday celebration and opened with just $5.3 million in ticket sales. This film only snagged the eighth spot on the weekend's charts.

Meanwhile, the animated "DC League of Super Pets" held onto the eighth spot, grossing $11.2 million in its second week in theaters.

JORDAN PEELE'S UFO THRILLER ‘NOPE’ RAKES IN $44M IN TICKET SALES IN OPENING WEEKEND

Jordan Peele's UFO thriller "Nope" earned $8.5 million in its third weekend and secured third place. The sci-fi film has sold $98 million domestically thus far, and will soon exceed the $100 million mark.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" came in fourth with $7.6 million in its fifth weekend, bringing its domestic total up to $316.1 million, making it the highest-grossing "Thor" movie domestically. Having earned $699 million globally, "Love and Thunder" is not expected to reach the $854 million of "Thor: Ragnarok" in 2017.

‘THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER’ EARNS FRANCHISE-BEST $143M IN OPENING WEEKEND

And in its sixth weekend, "Minions: The Rise of Gru" finished in fifth place with $7.1 million.

In a limited release, horror comedy "Bodies Bodies Bodies" became available on six screens in New York and Los Angeles, earning $226,525 in ticket sales. The movie centers on rich 20-somethings at a remote house party, and includes cast members Amandla Sternberg, Maria Bakalova and Pete Davidson. The film expands nationwide on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.