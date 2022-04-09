Britney Spears asks judge to deny mom's request for over $660K in legal fees

Britney Spears asked a judge to deny her mother's request for the singer to pay over $660,000 in legal fees.

Spears' attorney Matthew Rosengart filed an objection to the petition for payment on April 5.

Lynne Spears' request for the petition on legal fees was filed in November. She claimed she had hired a team "to assist Britney to break the restrictions imposed by the conservatorship."

WILL SMITH NOT PERMITTED TO ATTEND OSCARS FOR 10 YEARS

In new court documents obtained by Fox Business, Rosengart argues that Lynne is a third party to the conservatorship and that there's no authority that says a third party can obtain funds from a conservatee's estate to pay for attorneys hired by that third party.

Rosengart goes on to argue the "Gimme More" singer has already paid over $1 million over the last decade for Lynne to live in a "large, expensive house" in Kentwood, Louisiana.

Britney pays for Lynne's "utilities, telephone services, insurance, property taxes, landscaping, pool work, pest control, repairs, and maintenance, totaling $1.7 million," Rosengart continues in the court documents.

"The fees and costs at issue cannot be hoisted onto Britney Spears, who already has paid many millions for court-appointed counsel, counsel for the conservator of the estate, counsel for the conservator of the person, and others, all while very generously providing a beautiful home for her mother and paying for all associated expenses," Rosengart writes in his objection.

A ruling has yet to be made.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The pop singer's 13-year conservatorship ended last November. The termination came after Spears' father Jamie was officially suspended as conservator of her estate in September and was replaced by estate CPA John Zabel on a temporary basis.

At the time, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny heard arguments from Spears and Jamie’s side and ultimately ruled that "suspension is in the best interests of Britney Spears."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"The current situation is not tenable," she added, before also ordering that control of all of Spears' assets be turned over to Zabel. Judge Penny further maintained that her ruling was not appealable.