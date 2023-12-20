Bob Dylan's Scottish estate sells for over $5M

Bob Dylan's Scottish Highland country house has sold for just over $5 million.

Dylan's property, known as Aultmore House, was built between 1911 and 1915. The home was fully reconstructed in 2000, a few years before Dylan purchased the home.

Dylan, whose legal name is Robert Zimmermann, first acquired the property with his younger brother, David, in 2006 for just over $2 million, Tatler magazine reported.

Aultmore is centrally located within the Cairngorm National Park in the heart of the Scottish Highlands.

Surrounding the Edwardian property is 24 acres of land. The main house has 16 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a television and music room, a greenhouse and a croquet lawn.

There are two kitchens in the main residences, a wing for the staff and a billiards room and a butler’s pantry. The mansion is 18,357 square feet.

On the grounds are three additional, four-bedroom cottages: Curlew, Osprey and Heron, named after the birds.

Tom Stewart-Moore of Knight Frank and Head of Rural Agency for Scotland, told FOX Business, "I am pleased to share that Aultmore House, which was launched to the market in July, has now been sold to its new custodians, who will usher this magnificent home into its next chapter."

Stewart-Moore told The Times that Dylan and his brother decided to sell the home after the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, Dylan and his younger brother would visit the Scottish estate a few times a year and rent it out when they weren't occupying it.

"They bought it because it’s stunningly beautiful and, most importantly, very, very private," Stewart-Moore told the outlet.

Aultmore House has a long, gated entrance. Inside the three-story main residence is ample natural light due to the many floor-to-ceiling windows and a lot of the original work from the early 1900s, including plasterwork on the ceilings, archways and timber floors, Forbes magazine reported.

On the grounds there are 3.46 acres of pasture with four paddocks and buildings for horse stables.