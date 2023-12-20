Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Entertainment
Published

Bob Dylan's Scottish estate sells for over $5M

Singer bought home in 2006 for just over $2 million

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for December 20

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Bob Dylan's Scottish Highland country house has sold for just over $5 million.

Dylan's property, known as Aultmore House, was built between 1911 and 1915. The home was fully reconstructed in 2000, a few years before Dylan purchased the home.

Dylan, whose legal name is Robert Zimmermann, first acquired the property with his younger brother, David, in 2006 for just over $2 million, Tatler magazine reported.

Bob Dylans home

Bob Dylan's former Scottish house has sold for over $5 million. (Getty Images/Knight Frank / Fox News)

Aultmore is centrally located within the Cairngorm National Park in the heart of the Scottish Highlands.

BOB DYLAN TURNS 80: A LOOK BACK AT HIS CAREER

Surrounding the Edwardian property is 24 acres of land. The main house has 16 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a television and music room, a greenhouse and a croquet lawn.

Automore house

Bob Dylan's former home, known as Aultmore House, was built between 1911 and 1915. (Knight Frank / Fox News)

Bedroom

There are 16 bedrooms in the primary residence. (Knight Frank / Fox News)

There are two kitchens in the main residences, a wing for the staff and a billiards room and a butler’s pantry. The mansion is 18,357 square feet.

On the grounds are three additional, four-bedroom cottages: Curlew, Osprey and Heron, named after the birds.

Tom Stewart-Moore of Knight Frank and Head of Rural Agency for Scotland, told FOX Business, "I am pleased to share that Aultmore House, which was launched to the market in July, has now been sold to its new custodians, who will usher this magnificent home into its next chapter."

Bathroom

The home has 11 bathrooms. (Knight Frank / Fox News)

Entryway

The home has undergone renovations, but some of the designs the original owners implemented are still present. (Knight Frank / Fox News)

Indoor hallway

The main residence has a wing for staff members. (Knight Frank / Fox News)

Stewart-Moore told The Times that Dylan and his brother decided to sell the home after the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, Dylan and his younger brother would visit the Scottish estate a few times a year and rent it out when they weren't occupying it.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"They bought it because it’s stunningly beautiful and, most importantly, very, very private," Stewart-Moore told the outlet.

Outside of the home

Dylan's former home sits on 24 acres of land. (Knight Frank / Fox News)

Backyard

There are 3.46 acres of pasture with four paddocks and buildings for horse stables. (Knight Frank / Fox News)

Aultmore House has a long, gated entrance. Inside the three-story main residence is ample natural light due to the many floor-to-ceiling windows and a lot of the original work from the early 1900s, including plasterwork on the ceilings, archways and timber floors, Forbes magazine reported.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

On the grounds there are 3.46 acres of pasture with four paddocks and buildings for horse stables.