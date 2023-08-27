Expand / Collapse search
'The Blind Side' producers divulge how much money Michael Oher, Tuohy family actually made from the film

Michael Oher alleges that he was never actually adopted by the Tuohy family and forced into a conservatorship

'The Blind Side' lawsuit: Tuohy family attorney breaks down the case

Attorney Randy Fishman discusses developments in 'The Blind Side' case and family profits made from the Hollywood film on 'The Evening Edit.'

The producers of "The Blind Side" are addressing the "many mischaracterizations and uninformed opinions" surrounding the award-winning film, clarifying how much money the Tuohy family and Michael Oher actually earned.

Over the past month, the validity of the 2009 flick starring Sandra Bullock has been questioned given the ongoing public feud between the Tuohy's and Oher, who has accused the family in a recent filing of never actually adopting him and forcing him into a conservatorship for their own monetary benefit.

Alcon Entertainment co-founders and co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove defended the project, and also revealed the monetary sum the four members of the Tuohy family: father Sean, mother Leigh-Anne, daughter Collins and son SJ, along with Oher made.

Sandra Bullock and Quinton Aaron on the poster for 'The Blind Side' movie 2009, split picture of Michael Oher with Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy

There has been speculation surrounding how much money the Tuohy family and Michael Oher actually earned from the film based on their life, "The Blind Side." (Warner Bros. Pictures/Matthew Sharpe/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Both producers of the movie, Johnson and Kosove explained in a statement obtained by People Magazine that the family, including Oher, made roughly $767,000 in total payments.

The deal "was consistent with the marketplace at that time for the rights of relatively unknown individuals," the statement detailed. "Therefore, it did not include significant payouts in the event of the film’s success."

Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove pose together in front of posters for "The Blind Side"

Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove are the producers behind "The Blind Side." (Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"As a result, the notion that the Tuohys were paid millions of dollars by Alcon to the detriment of Michael Oher is false."

In Oher's filing, the former NFL player says he only learned of his adoption status in 2023, and felt tricked into a conservatorship by the Tuohy's after his 18th birthday.

In a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, Tuohy family attorney Marty Singer denied the allegations leveled against the family in Oher’s petition to end his conservatorship, calling them "hurtful and absurd."

The cast of "The Blind Side" with Sean and Leigh-Anne, SJ and Collins and producers on the film

At the premiere of "The Blind Side" in New York, the family, cast and crew attended. (Pictured L-R Sean Tuohy, Leigh Anne Tuohy, actress Lily Collins, executive producer Molly Smith, producer Broderick Johnson, producer Andrew Kosove, director John L (Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Author Michael Lewis sold his rights to his 2006 book based on Oher,  "The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game," and the film was later made.

"The Blind Side" grossed over $330 million dollars at the box office and has accrued more since its release.