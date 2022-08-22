Bill Paxton's family notifies court of intent to settle wrongful death lawsuit against LA hospital

Family members of late actor Bill Paxton notified a court of their intent to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed against a Los Angeles hospital and the surgeon who operated on him after Paxton died of a stroke following heart surgery in February 2017.

Paxton underwent corrective surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Feb. 14, 2017, and suffered an aortic aneurysm 11 days later. He died on Feb. 25, 2017, at the age of 61.

"The matter has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties," lawyers Bruce Broillet and Steve Heimberg said in a release on behalf of the Paxton family. The terms of the settlement are confidential.

The Paxton family filed a suit in 2018 against the clinic and Dr. Ali Khoynezhad, claiming Paxton's surgeon lacked the appropriate experience to perform the surgery and also used a "high risk and unconventional surgical approach" that was unnecessary.

The hospital team denied any responsibility for Paxton's death and argued in 2018 court documents that "at all times [Paxton and his estate] were aware of certain dangers and risks involved in the examination, diagnosis, operations surgery and medical care rendered to [Paxton]."

Paxton also allegedly had "an existing condition" prior to his surgery, which made him more susceptible to complications.

In the family's complaint, the hospital "failed to disclose that [Dr. Khoynezhad] was going to use a high risk and unconventional surgical approach with which he lacked experience and which was, based upon information and belief, beyond the scope of his privileges."

At the time of his death, the "Twister" star's family released a statement revealing he had passed away due to "complications from surgery."

"A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker," the statement said.

"Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."

Paxton was known for his roles in "Apollo 13," "Aliens," "True Lies" and the HBO series "Big Love." He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Louise, and his two children, James and Lydia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.