Bill Gates’ ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, opens up about their divorce: ‘I couldn’t trust what we had’

Bill Gates’ ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, is opening up about their divorce for the first time.

The philanthropist sat down with Gayle King for an interview that airs Thursday.

A sneak peek released on Wednesday showed that the author and women’s advocate was asked about an affair the Microsoft co-founder had with a staffer 20 years ago. A spokesperson for Gates confirmed it last May.

"I certainly believe in forgiveness, so I thought we had worked through some of that," the 57-year-old said during the "CBS Morning" interview.

"It wasn’t one moment or one specific thing that happened," Melinda clarified. "There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn’t healthy, and I couldn’t trust what we had."

Looking back at their split, Melinda told King that she cried "a lot of tears for many days." And there were other moments when she felt angry over the end of her marriage.

"That’s part of the grieving process," said Melinda. "You’re grieving a loss of something you thought you had and thought you had for a lifetime."

But these days, Melinda said, she feels like she’s "starting to get to the other side" on her "journey of healing."

"I do feel like I’m turning a page in the chapter," said Melinda. "I mean, it’s 2022, and I’m actually really excited about what’s to come and life ahead of me."

In May 2021, Bill and Melinda Gates announced they were ending their 27-year marriage.

"We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," they said in a statement. "We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

The divorce was finalized in August 2021.

Gates was formerly the world’s richest person and his fortune is estimated at about $150 billion.

The pair met after Melinda began working at Microsoft as a product manager in 1987. The two were married in 1994 in Hawaii.

The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world with an endowment worth about $50 billion. It has focused on global health and development and U.S. education issues since incorporating in 2000.

The two have said they will continue to work together as co-chairs of their foundation. However, if after two years Bill and Melinda decide they cannot continue in their roles, she will resign her positions as co-chair and trustee, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced.

If Melinda resigns, Bill Gates would essentially buy her out of the foundation, one of the world’s largest private charitable organizations, and she would receive resources from him to do her own philanthropic work. The resources received would be separate from the foundation’s endowment, according to the foundation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.