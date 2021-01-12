Bethesda developing 'Indiana Jones' game

The video gaming publisher Bethesda announced Tuesday that it’s working on a new “Indiana Jones” title with a cryptic video trailer and scant other details.

The new game will have an original story, so there may be hints in the book titles stacked up in the trailer, including a date stamped on a receipt. At least one book that is visible is “authored” by the upcoming game’s executive producer Todd Howard, the creator behind “Skyrim” and many of Bethesda’s other big hits.

Microsoft announced last September that it was buying Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax Media, for $7.5 billion. And Disney, which bought Lucasfilm for $4.05 billion in 2012, announced Monday the launch of a subsidiary to handle collaborations with major gaming studios for its movie franchises.

The Swedish studio MachineGames, behind recent “Wolfenstein” games, is managing development in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.

“Todd is a lifelong Indy fan, and has been trying for over a decade to make this game,” Pete Hines, Bethesda’s senior vice president of global marketing, said in a statement. “He’s beyond excited to work with the award-winning MachineGames team, a perfect fit for Indy.”

The company released few details beyond a 33-second trailer that showed a desk with littered with materials that might be found in the fictional archeologist’s office. A coffee mug shows the initials “MC” – a possible nod to the fictional Marshall College, where Indy worked in the movies. Just a few notes of the series’ theme song play before someone plucks up Indy’s iconic fedora hat, revealing his whip underneath.

“It'll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news!” Bethesda wrote in a subsequent tweet.

The company has a history of taking old franchises and remaking them as popular new hits for modern gamers, including “DOOM,” “Wolfenstein” and the “Fallout” series. It has also published “The Elder Scrolls” series, which includes “Oblivion,” since the mid-1990s.

A fifth, as-of-yet-untitled, "Indiana Jones" movie is scheduled to come out in 2022, according to IMDB.