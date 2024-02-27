Beatle George Harrison, Eric Clapton's love triangle letters with Pattie Boyd to be auctioned

Pattie Boyd is ready to sell heartbreaking letters from her love triangle with Eric Clapton and the Beatles' George Harrison.

"I’ve had them all for so many years – far too long," Boyd told The Telegraph. "I thought, why don’t I just sell everything and let everybody else enjoy it?"

"They're too painful in their beauty."

BEATLES' GEORGE HARRISON, ERIC CLAPTON LOVE TRIANGLE ‘WAS LIKE AN ARRANGED MARRIAGE’: BOOK

One of the letters is a note sent to the former model from Clapton, which she originally mistook as a letter from a fan because it was only signed with "All my love, E." The note asked Boyd if she was still in love with Harrison, or if she had taken a new lover.

"All these questions are very impertinent, I know, but if there is still a feeling in your heart for me… you must let me know!" Clapton wrote. He later called Boyd and confessed he had penned the note.

Boyd had been married to Harrison for four years when Clapton wrote her the love letter. Another letter up for auction was sent several months later, according to the outlet.

"Dear Layla, For nothing more than the pleasures past I would sacrifice my family, my god, and my own existence… Why do you hesitate, am I a poor lover, am I ugly, am I too weak, too strong, do you know why?" Clapton wrote.



"If you want me, take me, I am yours… if you don’t want me, please break the spell that binds me. To cage a wild animal is a sin, to tame him is divine. My love is yours."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

During her marriage to Harrison, Boyd and Clapton became close friends as she drifted away from her husband. Clapton wrote the song "Layla" as a declaration of his feelings for Boyd.

"Eric was owning up to his feelings on stage when he played that song," biographer Philip Norman previously told FOX Business. "She had no idea that he was so infatuated with her for a long, long time. Eventually, he wrote her a rather tortured letter, which she thought was just another fan letter from one of George’s fans. She didn’t get it at all."

The love triangle became more twisted as Harrison began an affair with Ringo Starr's wife – Maureen Starkey. Boyd eventually left Harrison for Clapton in 1974 due to the relationship being flaunted in front of her.

"It was really that George was treating Pattie worse and worse really," Norman, author of "George Harrison: The Reluctant Beatle," claimed. "And George started this relationship with Ringo’s first wife, who turned up at the house while Pattie’s there… Maureen would say things like, ‘I’m here to see George’ while he was in the recording studio and the next morning, she would still be there."

"Pattie was suffering these terrible affronts from George. She finally gets tired of it… Then she catches Maureen just lying there on a mattress in [their] house… I think [after that] she had enough."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Boyd and Harrison's divorce was finalized in 1977. In 1979, she married Clapton. Harrison, as well as Starr and Paul McCartney, attended the wedding reception and the trio serenaded the new couple.

After marrying, Clapton cheated on Boyd with one of his group's "backing singers," according to Norman's book. The two divorced in 1989.

Boyd has been married to property developer Rod Weston since 2015. According to reports, Boyd made peace with Harrison years before his death in 2001 and a now-sober Clapton is a good friend.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.