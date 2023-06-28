Barbie's dream home gets revamped and will be up for rent on Airbnb ahead of movie release

Barbie's DreamHouse is getting a new twist on Airbnb.

The hot-pink Malibu mansion will be available for two guests starting July 21, the same day as the "Barbie" movie release. The home, which sits on the California coast, is fully decked out, just how Barbie would have wanted it.

In October 2019, Airbnb launched a very similar Malibu home for a short time, celebrating Barbie's 60th anniversary. The rental service offered stays for $60 a night.

This time, Ken is the host of the party: "Ken is inviting two lucky guests to stay in the newly revamped Malibu DreamHouse in all its Kendom glory," a press release for the home said.

"While Barbie is away, Ken is listing his room in her iconic Malibu DreamHouse on Airbnb and bringing Barbie’s all-pink world back by popular demand."

Included is a disco roller rink, giant sandbox, gym, a pool slide on the second story, dirt bike and a hot-pink bedroom.

There is also a dance floor tied together with a large disco ball. Plus, there's a cowboy-themed bedroom that features saloon doors marked "Kendom Saloon."

"Fans will be able to request to book Ken’s bedroom in the Malibu DreamHouse for two individual one-night stays** for up to two guests each on July 21 and July 22, 2023," the press release reads. "All stays will be free of charge – because Ken couldn’t figure out how to put a price on Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse – after all, Ken’s thing is beach, not math!"

The home hits Airbnb just before the highly anticipated "Barbie" movie release on July 21. The Greta Gerwig film stars Margot Robbie as the title role and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

In November, Gerwig said she was "terrified" about making the live-action film and thought it could be the end of her career.

"It was terrifying," the director told Dua Lipa on her "At Your Service" podcast at the time. "I think there’s something about starting from that place where it’s like, ‘Well, anything is possible.'"

She added, "It felt like vertigo starting to write it. Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story?"

"I think it was that feeling I had knowing that it would be really interesting terror. That's usually where the best stuff is."

"When you’re like, ‘I am terrified of that,'" Gerwig said. "Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender,’ then you’re like, ‘OK, I probably should do it.'"

The highly anticipated "Barbie" movie hits theaters July 21.