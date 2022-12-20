‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ director James Cameron on Matt Damon turning down $250 million role: 'Get over it'

Matt Damon turned down more than $250 million to star in "Avatar," but director James Cameron has no sympathy - suggesting the Hollywood actor "get over it."

During an interview with BBC Radio 1, Cameron laughed when he was asked about his last conversation with Damon.

Fans may remember, Damon went viral back in 2021 at the Cannes Film Festival when he said, "Jim Cameron called me. He offered me 10% of ‘Avatar.'"

Damon continued, "I will go down in history. You will never meet an actor who turned down more money."

"Avatar" brought in over $2 billion worldwide and became the highest-grossing movie of all time, and according to Variety, would have earned Damon more than $250 million.

"He’s beating himself up over this," Cameron responded.

"I really think you know, Matt you’re kind of like one of the biggest movie stars in the world, get over it. But he had to do another ‘Bourne’ film which was on his runway and there was nothing we could do about that. So, he had to regretfully decline."

After the "Avatar" filmmaker explained why "The Bourne Identity" actor missed out on the movie, he reacted to the idea of Damon making a cameo appearance in a future sequel.

"Must do it. We have to do it, so the world is in equilibrium again. But he doesn’t get 10%, f---that."

Some of the stars featured include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel and Michelle Yeoh.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is a sequel to "Avatar" which was released in 2009. It premiered in theaters worldwide in December 2022.