Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Movies

'Avatar' dominates box office 13 years after original release

2009 'Avatar' movie was rereleased in theaters ahead of its sequel, 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

close
MoviePass suspends operations in an effort to 'provide a better end product for their customers'; 'Avengers: Endgame' is $15 million shy of passing 'Avatar' as the highest-grossing film of all time. video

MoviePass temporarily suspends operations; 'Avengers' closes in on 'Avatar'

MoviePass suspends operations in an effort to 'provide a better end product for their customers'; 'Avengers: Endgame' is $15 million shy of passing 'Avatar' as the highest-grossing film of all time.

The 2009 "Avatar" movie has remained the highest-grossing movie of all time since its release. The sequel to the popular sci-fi movie has been long awaited by many. 

The original was rereleased in theaters ahead of the new movie "Avatar: The Way of Water," coming out in December. Based on the box office numbers from the rerelease, it is clear that excitement is high for the upcoming film. 

"Avatar" is the highest-grossing film of all time, beating out "Avengers: Endgame" by slight margins. The original movie has made $2.85 billion in global ticket sales. 

A scene from "Avatar: The Way of Water."

The original "Avatar" came out in 2009 and the highly anticipated sequel releases in December. (20th Century Studios via AP / AP Newsroom)

‘AVATAR’ SEQUEL RESUMES PRODUCTION, PRODUCER SHARES PICTURE OF ‘FIRST SHOT BACK’ ON SET

The movie was brought back to theaters this weekend and generated an impressive $10 million. The movie came behind "Don't Worry Darling," which made $19.2 million, and "The Woman King," which made $11 million. 

At the international box office, "Avatar" made $20.5 million, bringing its global total $30.5 million.

There has been a lot of buildup for the "Avatar" sequel. The first movie was a smashing hit and even led to "Pandora-The World of Avatar," which opened in Disney in 2017, and took fans into immersive experiences with the rides and scenery based on the hit film. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

Scene from "Avatar" movie

During the "Avatar" opening weekend of the rerelease, it brought in $30.5 million globally. (20th Century Studios via AP / AP Newsroom)

The James Cameron film "Avatar: The Way of Water" will be released in theaters on Dec. 16, 2022. 