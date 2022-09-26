'Avatar' dominates box office 13 years after original release

The 2009 "Avatar" movie has remained the highest-grossing movie of all time since its release. The sequel to the popular sci-fi movie has been long awaited by many.

The original was rereleased in theaters ahead of the new movie "Avatar: The Way of Water," coming out in December. Based on the box office numbers from the rerelease, it is clear that excitement is high for the upcoming film.

"Avatar" is the highest-grossing film of all time, beating out "Avengers: Endgame" by slight margins. The original movie has made $2.85 billion in global ticket sales.

The movie was brought back to theaters this weekend and generated an impressive $10 million. The movie came behind "Don't Worry Darling," which made $19.2 million, and "The Woman King," which made $11 million.

At the international box office, "Avatar" made $20.5 million, bringing its global total $30.5 million.

There has been a lot of buildup for the "Avatar" sequel. The first movie was a smashing hit and even led to "Pandora-The World of Avatar," which opened in Disney in 2017, and took fans into immersive experiences with the rides and scenery based on the hit film.

The James Cameron film "Avatar: The Way of Water" will be released in theaters on Dec. 16, 2022.