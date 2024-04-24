Anne Heche estate owes $6M in creditor claims

Almost two years after her death, the estate of late actress Anne Heche is not yet "in a condition to be closed."

The "Six Days, Seven Nights" actress died on Aug. 11 of "inhalation and thermal injuries," and the manner of death was listed as an accident, according to the LA County Department of Medical Examiner.

More than $6 million in outstanding creditor claims are still pending on Heche's estate, according to court documents obtained by FOX Business.

The administrator of the estate, Heche's oldest son, Homer Heche Laffoon, is "cautiously optimistic that the creditor claims can all be resolved fairly and without litigation."

ANNE HECHE'S DEATH RULED AN ‘ACCIDENT’: CORONER

Laffoon, along with James Tupper, the father of Heche's youngest son, Atlas, are working together to sell "some personal property" prior to liquidating remaining tangible items through an estate sale company.

A book advance and royalty agreement was finalized for "Call Me Anne," a project which began before Heche's death and was published in January 2023. "Sales are not strong and only a very modest amount of total income is anticipated from this project (i.e., less than $25,000.00)," docs stated.

ANNE HECHE 2001 MEMOIR ‘CALL ME CRAZY’ SELLING AS ‘COLLECTIBLE’ FOR $749 ONLINE AFTER LATE ACTRESS'S DEATH

Heche's ex-boyfriend, Thomas Jane, filed a claim for $149,106.04, and another claim was filed by Citibank for $36,131.35. The West Hills Hospital & Medical Center requested a $1,838 claim, and another claim for $362 was filed by the State of California Franchise Tax Board.

A $2 million creditor claim was filed against the estate by Lynne Mishele, the woman who was living in the home Heche's vehicle crashed into in 2022. Jennifer and John Durand, the original owners of the Mar Vista house, each separately filed $2 million claims against the estate.

Heche was driving a blue Mini Cooper when she crashed into the Mar Vista home on Aug. 5, 2022, which ignited a fire.

"Fifty-nine firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure and rescued one female adult found within the vehicle who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition," the statement said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Since the collision destroyed the home, the Durands sold the house in 2023. New owners rebuilt the three-bedroom, three-bathroom single family residence located roughly two miles from Venice Beach.

A brand-new exterior cedar picket fence surrounds the property, which includes a lush grassy front yard, a new dark wood balcony and ceramic tiles leading up the entrance.

The open-concept floor plan showcases vaulted ceilings and includes a chefs' kitchen with quartzite countertops and soft-close cabinetry. A new roof with insulation, recessed lighting, copper plumbing and a tankless water heater were all built into the home when it was redesigned after the incident in 2022.

The property was sold in 2023 for $775,000 and then hit the market one year later for $1.5 million. It is currently under contract to be sold for $1.35 million by Steve Neuman at Park Regency Realty.

Heche suffered a "severe anoxic brain injury" and remained "in a coma" under medical care at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for the opportunity to donate her organs through the OneLegacy Foundation.

"It has long been her choice to donate her organs , and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable," her representative confirmed at the time.

The best-selling author was " peacefully taken off life support " on Sunday, Aug. 14, after being declared brain-dead two days earlier. She is survived by son Homer with ex-husband Coley Laffoon, and son Atlas with Tupper.