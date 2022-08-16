Anne Heche 2001 memoir 'Call Me Crazy' selling as 'collectible' for $749 online after late actress's death

Anne Heche’s book, "Call Me Crazy: A Memoir," was listed for sale for $749 through an Amazon reseller days after her death following a car crash in Los Angeles.

Her book was originally released in September 2001 and detailed aspects of her mental health journey as she navigated a traumatic childhood with claims of sexual abuse in addition to her high-profile relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.

Heche was declared brain dead and was removed from life support Sunday after suffering a severe brain injury from a fiery Aug. 5 car crash.

The Simon & Schuster imprint published through Scribner Book Company has received increased interest, with a copy going for $200 before jumping to nearly $500 on another site, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 256-page tome is listed as a "first edition, hardcover" copy available through the Amazon seller "Buddy's Books and Magazines."

Heche, the youngest of five children, was raised in a strict Baptist Christian household and told Larry King while promoting the book that her father Donald was "in complete denial" about his "promiscuous" life. He died at the age of 45 when Heche was 13.

She also created "a fantasy world" she escaped to during abuse, a planet that was triggered during her ecstasy trip in Fresno after she suffered a mental breakdown following the end of her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. Authorities found Heche after she wandered into the desert and knocked on a door at a home in Cantua Creek.

It was determined she was suffering from a serious medical issue.

Heche told King she had taken a "hit of ecstasy" when she got out of her car, adding: "I was so far gone by that point, you know. By the time I took the pill, I was waiting for my spaceship."

"I called my other personality Celestia," she told Barbara Walters in a separate interview. "I believed I was from that world. I believed I was from another planet. I think I was insane."

Her mother Nancy "hung up the phone" on Heche when she confronted her about her father’s abusive past at one point and has since denied the claims published in the book.

Heche's former partner, James Tupper, thanked their "Men in Trees" co-star, Emily Bergl, for a moving tribute to the late actress shared online after Heche died.

Bergl explained how Heche redefined the term "crazy" as she was "not only a genius, but one of the most astoundingly focused and prepared actors I’ve ever worked with."

'You worked with crazy Anne Heche?' ‘So how crazy was she?’ I worked with Anne Heche for two years on the TV show Men in Trees, and this line of questioning was usually the first out of people’s mouths," Bergl wrote.

"She elicited more curiosity than any other famous person I’ve ever worked with. I’d like to give you the answers to the questions I most received about Anne, answers that I gave many, many times."

Tupper, who also shared the small screen with the actresses on the production, which ran from 2006-08, showed gratitude for Bergl's post defending his ex.

Tupper and Heche dated 11 years and had one son together, Atlas.

Bergl wrote that Heche's work "would be flawless" scene after scene, and yet still felt spontaneous.

"I don’t think she was capable of phoning it in. And then she would do it all again the next day," she added.

"It’s no wonder Anne titled her brilliant memoir ‘Call Me Crazy’, she beat everyone to the punch. She was talking about mental health before it was acceptable to talk about those struggles.

"But despite a sometimes harrowing life, she was so much fun to be around. She was insouciant, joyous, insightful," Bergl wrote. "We so rarely investigate the abuse, the gaslighting, the misogyny, the homophobia that drives people to finally take up the 'crazy' mantle that’s been placed upon them.

"I would tell you to read Call Me Crazy, but it’s now $200 on Amazon. I paid it because I want to read it again. She was a true genius, and I miss her."

Tupper, who dated Heche from 2007-2018, was one of thousands to comment, writing, "Oh god thank you for writing this. Is all completely accurate and true. love you e."

Heche was "peacefully taken off life support" Sunday, a representative said.

Heche suffered a "severe anoxic brain injury" and remained "in a coma" under medical care at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for the opportunity to donate her organs through the OneLegacy Foundation.

"It has long been her choice to donate her organs, and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable," her representative said last week following the crash.

Heche's son, Homer, confirmed the loss of his mother in a statement shared with Fox News last week.

"My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom," he said.

"Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer."

Heche found small screen success on soap operas in the 1980s, and she portrayed twins on "Another World," earning herself a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards.

She rose to fame on the silver screen in the late ‘90s for her starring roles alongside Johnny Depp in "Donnie Brasco," with Harrison Ford in "Six Days, Seven Nights" and in Gus Van Sant’s remake of "Psycho.