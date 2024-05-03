Airbnb replicates house from Disney's 'Up' that actually floats

Disney fans are getting a new dream destination.

Airbnb has created a replica of the home featured in the 2009 animated film "Up," located in Abiquiu, New Mexico. The house features one bedroom, one bathroom and a pull-out bed in the living room, giving it the ability to hold four guests. The house, like the one featured in the movie, floats.

While Carl Fredricksen, the character that stars in "Up," has a home that floats with the help of balloons, Airbnb appears to use a crane to hoist its house in the air.

KEVIN HART, FERRARI, OTHERS ENLISTED BY AIRBNB IN MARKETING TACTIC TO BOOST DEMAND

Still, over 8,000 balloons were used in creating the home, giving it the iconic look fans will recognize from the film. Devotees will also notice the extensively detailed interior, with everything from the armchairs to the motorized chair going up the stairs pulled straight from the movie.

Other items that can be seen around the home include helium canisters; the backpack that another character, Russell, wears; and the adventure book created by Carl's wife, Ellie, in a touching moment from "Up."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The listing is written from the point of view of Carl, who notes that Abiquiu is "the perfect place to head out on wilderness adventures. It’s far away from the big city, so hopefully you’ll get some peace and quiet, and maybe I’ll be able to leave my hearing aid on for once. It’s going to be a great setting to explore nature, and who knows, you might even see a ‘Snipe.’ Please enjoy your stay, but don’t blame me if the house lifts off and floats to Paradise Falls. If that happens, you’re on your own!"

Renters won't only get access to the home — the listing also includes several activities that guests can do to earn Junior Wilderness Explorer badges, another plot point. They'll be able to create their own adventure books and go on small excursions, and after one of these, guests will come back to see the house floating.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The recreation of the house was done for Airbnb's Icon series, a summer event that includes other unique rentals and experiences. Guests can also book a replicant of Prince's home in the 1984 film "Purple Rain," or a stay in the Ferrari museum in Maranello, Italy, as well as in the Musée d’Orsay, which includes an opportunity to witness the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.

People wishing to secure one of these rentals are able to put in a request, which includes a question about why they want to stay at the location of their choice. After that, random entries will be selected, and from there answers will be reviewed until guests are selected.