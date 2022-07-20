Adam Carolla calls out ‘privileged’ AOC, Omar turning themselves into ‘martyrs’ at abortion protest

Comedian Adam Carolla criticized two Democrat "Squad" members for their political theater at a protest in front of the Supreme Court Tuesday.

"It's insane how these women, who are amongst the most privileged people not only in the United States, but in the planet and on the planet, have to turn themselves into martyrs," Carolla said on "Varney & Co." Wednesday.

"They're constantly talking about the threats, and they were attacked," he continued, "and they're essentially making themselves martyrs when it doesn't exist in the country."

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., were caught on camera seemingly pretending to be handcuffed as they were escorted from a pro-abortion protest by Capitol Police.

Video captured Ocasio-Cortez walking away with a policeman holding her and another protester's arms, smirking, with her hands behind her back in the typical handcuffs pose, yet she wasn't cuffed. At one point, she raised a fist to the crowd in solidarity, confirming she wasn't being constrained. Omar also could be seen in a video walking away from the protest with her hands behind her back in handcuffs pose, despite not wearing them.

"They're the most privileged people on the planet. It's despicable," Carolla continued. "But also they're kind of horrible people to do this."

The comedian further ripped the stunt as "immature."

"Like, ‘I live in the greatest country in the world, I'm in a great position and I'm going to constantly count myself among the oppressed,’" he said.

Also reacting to entertainment icon and "Monty Python" star John Cleese’s exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Carolla backed the sentiment that "wokeness" has a "disatrious" impact on comedy and creativity.

"The real insidious part of this whole thing is comedians canceling themselves before they tell the joke," Carolla explained. "They get up in their head, and it's the death of creativity, whether you're painting or creating a joke or writing a script… Then it's over. That's the end of creativity."

The comedian pointed out how cancel culture in comedy reminds him of the COVID-19 school closure debate.

"What could go wrong?" Carolla said of prolonged school closures. "And it's like, well, now we see what's going wrong and let's cancel all the comedians, right? What could go wrong? Well, now we see what's going on: You've taken these free thinkers and you've got them up in their head, and they're scared and it stifles creativity."

Fox News’ David Rutz contributed to this report.