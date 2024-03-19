Expand / Collapse search
'80s star Taylor Dayne lists Los Angeles home for $2.49 million, more than double what she initially paid

Pop star reportedly purchased LA home in 2013 for $1 million

'80s pop star Taylor Dayne is saying goodbye to her Los Angeles home, located in Valley Village, a decade after owning the property.

Per Robb Report, Dayne is asking for nearly two and a half times more than what she purchased the home for. The outlet reported Dayne paid $1 million for the home in 2013, and she is now asking just under $2.5 million.

Taylor's home, located in the San Fernando Valley, has five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and is 3,864 square feet. The single family, two-story home sits on a 7,000-square-foot lot.

Taylor Daynes LA home

'80s pop star Taylor Dayne's Los Angeles home has hit the market for more than two times what she purchased it for. (Daniel Dilanian with Revepix for Sotheby’s International Realty | Getty Images / Fox News)

There is a black iron gate that blocks off the driveway from the street and sidewalk in the front of the house. Dayne's former home is white with black-trimmed windows and a large, black front door.

TAYLOR DAYNE LOOKS FOR CAREER 'REMAKING'

The backyard of the property is described as a "retreat" by the Sotheby's Realty listing. It features an outdoor fireplace, lounge and dining deck and a swimmers' pool.

Outside of home

Taylor Dayne's Valley Village home is listed for $2.495 million. (Daniel Dilanian with Revepix for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Gate outside of home

Taylor Dayne reportedly purchased the Los Angeles home in 2013 for $1 million. (Daniel Dilanian with Revepix for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Also, in the backyard is a detached garage that has been converted to an "en suite flex space/studio" with a number of possibilities for its use.

The inside of the home has an open-concept floor plan, with a spacious kitchen leading to the living and dining rooms. There is a grand staircase that separates the two floors.

Grand staircase

Inside the home is a grand staircase. (Daniel Dilanian with Revepix for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Kitchen

The spacious kitchen has an open floor plan. (Daniel Dilanian with Revepix for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Primary bathroom

The primary bathroom has a stand-alone tub and a glass shower. (Daniel Dilanian with Revepix for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

On the first floor is an en suite guest bedroom and a powder room. The four additional bedrooms are on the second floor. 

The primary bedroom has a fireplace, a private balcony, a walk-in closet and an updated bathroom with a floating tub and glass shower.

According to Robb Report, Dayne purchased an $800,000, two-bedroom condo in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, "a couple of years ago."

Backyard

Taylor Dayne's backyard has a swimmers' pool and a converted two-car garage. (Daniel Dilanian with Revepix for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Aerial view of backyard

This view shows Taylor Dayne's former backyard. (Daniel Dilanian with Revepix for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Taylor is most known for her 1987 debut single, "Tell It to My Heart." Her most recent television appearance was on "Ru Paul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race" in 2022.