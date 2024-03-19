'80s star Taylor Dayne lists Los Angeles home for $2.49 million, more than double what she initially paid

'80s pop star Taylor Dayne is saying goodbye to her Los Angeles home, located in Valley Village, a decade after owning the property.

Per Robb Report, Dayne is asking for nearly two and a half times more than what she purchased the home for. The outlet reported Dayne paid $1 million for the home in 2013, and she is now asking just under $2.5 million.

Taylor's home, located in the San Fernando Valley, has five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and is 3,864 square feet. The single family, two-story home sits on a 7,000-square-foot lot.

There is a black iron gate that blocks off the driveway from the street and sidewalk in the front of the house. Dayne's former home is white with black-trimmed windows and a large, black front door.

TAYLOR DAYNE LOOKS FOR CAREER 'REMAKING'

The backyard of the property is described as a "retreat" by the Sotheby's Realty listing. It features an outdoor fireplace, lounge and dining deck and a swimmers' pool.

Also, in the backyard is a detached garage that has been converted to an "en suite flex space/studio" with a number of possibilities for its use.

The inside of the home has an open-concept floor plan, with a spacious kitchen leading to the living and dining rooms. There is a grand staircase that separates the two floors.

On the first floor is an en suite guest bedroom and a powder room. The four additional bedrooms are on the second floor.

The primary bedroom has a fireplace, a private balcony, a walk-in closet and an updated bathroom with a floating tub and glass shower.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

According to Robb Report, Dayne purchased an $800,000, two-bedroom condo in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, "a couple of years ago."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Taylor is most known for her 1987 debut single, "Tell It to My Heart." Her most recent television appearance was on "Ru Paul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race" in 2022.