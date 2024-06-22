50 Cent's X account hacked by culprit who made millions in cryptocurrency scheme

Rapper 50 Cent recently claimed that he was hacked by a nefarious cryptocurrency schemer who ended up making millions of dollars in the process.

The musician, whose legal name is Curtis James Jackson III, wrote about the pump-and-dump incident on Instagram Friday. The scammer used the rapper's X account to promote a crypto token called $GUNIT – a reference to G-Unit, a hip-hop group that 50 Cent was previously part of.

The scammer posted this message on Friday: "$GUNIT for winners only…" – which led an unknown number of users to buy the coin.

The "Candy Shop" rapper's X account was later locked. As of Saturday afternoon, the social media account is still down – along with the rapper's personal website.

"My Twitter & Thisis 50.com was hacked I have no association with this Crypto," 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. "Twitter worked quickly to lock my account back down."

"Who ever did this made $3,000,000 in 30 minutes."

The Instagram post by 50 Cent accrued more than 57,000 likes as of Saturday afternoon and prompted hundreds of social media users to comment.

"First time hesitating saved me… cos I was about to go all in," one person wrote.

"Whoever bought it without doing any research deserves their money stolen," a different user said.

Other commentators were amused by the situation, taking the opportunity to reference rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' recent legal issues.

"It was Diddy!!! He needs to pay legal fees," one person joked.

"Diddy is it you?" another wrote.