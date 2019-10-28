Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Energy

Utility says power lines may have started 2 California fires

Associated Press
close
FOX Business’ Robert Gray reports from Santa Clarita, California on the wildfires as 200,000 are ordered to evacuate.video

LeBron James forced to evacuate as California wildfires rip through the state

FOX Business’ Robert Gray reports from Santa Clarita, California on the wildfires as 200,000 are ordered to evacuate.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pacific Gas & Electric Co. utility says its power lines may have started two wildfires over the weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Continue Reading Below

The company reported the incidents near the town Lafayette to state regulators on Monday.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES TORCH WEALTHY LA NEIGHBORHOOD, WINERIES

PG&E told the California Public Utilities Commission that a worker responded to the first fire around 4:45 p.m. Sunday and was told firefighters believe contact between a power line and a communication line may have caused it.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A worker went to another fire about an hour later and was told firefighters are investigating a transformer as a possible ignition source.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

PG&E is under severe financial pressure after its equipment has been blamed for a series of destructive wildfires in Northern California.